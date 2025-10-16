Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between NAC Breda and PEC Zwolle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

NAC Breda and PEC Zwolle will both be seeking a return to winning ways when they meet at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on Saturday evening in the Eredivisie.

Separated only by goal difference near the bottom of the table, both sides are desperate for a positive result to ease early-season relegation concerns.

Match preview

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for NAC Breda, who currently sit 15th in the Eredivisie with seven points from eight matches.

Carl Hoefkens’s side have registered two wins, one draw and five defeats, scoring eight times and conceding 14.

NAC’s defensive issues have been costly, and their inability to keep clean sheets continues to undermine their progress - they have now gone nine games without one.

Set-piece lapses and fouls in dangerous areas have also been a recurring problem, with two penalties conceded already this season.

The hosts are coming into this fixture off back-to-back 2-1 losses, falling to Ajax and then Groningen.

Despite their struggles, Breda can draw confidence from their home record, as both of their league victories this season have come at the Rat Verlegh Stadium.

Hoefkens will hope that trend continues as his team look to climb the table.

Like their hosts, Zwolle have endured a challenging start and find themselves 16th with the same seven-point tally, separated only by goal difference after scoring seven and conceding 15.

Henry van der Vegt’s side were comfortably beaten 4-0 by PSV Eindhoven in their most recent league outing and followed that up with a 4-1 friendly defeat to Heerenveen, extending their winless league run to six matches.

Defensive fragility and poor aerial duels have been their Achilles’ heel, while individual errors in transition have led to costly goals.

Zwolle have also struggled on the road, with their only away victory coming on matchday two in a 2-0 success over Telstar.

However, the visitors may take confidence from their head-to-head record - they defeated NAC 3-1 in their most recent meeting and have won three of the last five encounters between the two clubs.

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

LLDWLL

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

LLLDLL

Team News

NAC Breda welcome back Max Balard from suspension after the midfielder missed the Groningen defeat due to a red card against Ajax.

However, forward Moussa Soumano remains sidelined with a knee injury.

For Zwolle, Odysseus Velanas is a doubt due to an ankle issue, while Zico Buurmeester is unavailable until late October with a similar problem.

Tristan Gooijer, who was sent off just 17 minutes after coming on against PSV, will serve his suspension and miss the trip to Breda.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty should once again feature in central defence alongside Simon Graves Jensen and Sherel Floranus.

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Lucassen, Greiml, Hillen, Kemper; Balard, Holtby; Talvitie, Nassoh, Sowah; Van Hooijdonk

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Graves Jensen, Aertssen; Rooij, Monteiro, Thomas, Oosting, Faberski; Kostons

We say: NAC Breda 2-1 PEC Zwolle

With both teams struggling for consistency and defensive solidity, this clash could be a tight affair.

NAC have shown more spirit at home, while Zwolle’s poor run makes them vulnerable on the road.

The hosts’ slight edge in confidence and familiarity at the Rat Verlegh Stadium could see them claim a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

