Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs. Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 23:04 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 23:04

In a rematch of last season’s KNVB Beker final, AZ Alkmaar and Go Ahead Eagles face off at AFAS Stadion in Sunday’s gameweek 15 clash in the Eredivisie.

While Kowet stunned AZ on penalties to claim the domestic cup, they have not tasted success in this fixture in the top flight since February 2014, and they may not have a better opportunity, however, owing to their hosts’ current three-match losing run in the competition.

Match preview

Although AZ responded to another league defeat at the weekend with a 3-1 triumph over PEC Zwolle in the cup, Maarten Martens’s team may have feared the worst when they fell behind just before the interval.

However, three second-half goals turned the match around for the visitors, sealing a comeback win and advancement to the round of 16.

While Troy Parrott did not score, having missed a last-gasp penalty in the loss to FC Twente, he assisted the equaliser, which Sven Mijnans netted after 53 minutes to peg back the Zwolle-based hosts and spark the turnaround.

Fresh from that success, the Cheese Farmers now aim to carry their second-half performance into the Eredivisie, where they have suffered three consecutive losses to PSV Eindhoven (5-1), Heerenveen (3-1) and Twente (1-0).

The home supporters have reason to be optimistic entering the 15th round, having seen their side rack up 10 wins from 12 in this Eredivisie fixture since February 2014.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Only twice have Go Ahead Eagles avoided losing to AZ in the Eredivisie over the past decade, with normal service resuming in May, about a fortnight after they stunned the Alkmaar outfit in the cup final.

Melvin Boel’s side enter Sunday’s fixture on a three-match winless run across all competitions since surprisingly beating Feyenoord 2-1 before the November international break, only to concede four in defeats to Heracles (4-2) and Stuttgart (4-0) before drawing against Utrecht.

The latter result, however, should encourage Boel’s team, given that they rallied from 2-0 down to secure a home draw thanks to goals from Mathis Suray and Richonell Margaret in the final 20 minutes.

Now aiming to avoid defeat in consecutive league rounds for the first time since going three unbeaten from late August to September, they accumulated seven points from nine.

However, the 11th-placed visitors enter Sunday’s clash on a four-match losing run away from home — suffering a pair of 4-2 defeats to Telstar and Heracles, together with a 2-1 loss to PSV and a 1-0 setback at NAC Breda — and they strive to end that sequence of poor results on their travels.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

L

L

L

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

W

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

L

W

L

W

L

D

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / ANP

AZ do not have a lengthy injury list, but the Cheese Farmers remain without Jordy Clasie (ankle), Mexx Meerdink (groin) and Seiya Maikuma (knee).

Parrott’s missed penalty means he failed to add to his seven top-flight goals in the 1-0 loss to Twente, but the Irishman will aim to be decisive when Kowet visit.

Mijnans, who scored in the midweek cup victory, leads the home side for overall involvement this season (three goals, five assists), arguably making him AZ’s star attacker.

Milan Smit and Suray have each scored five and provided one assist apiece, and both hope to add to their six direct contributions for Go Ahead Eagles this term.

The away side have more injury concerns than De Kaasboeren, with Gerrit Nauber (leg), Soren Tengstedt, Pim Saathof (knee) and Robbin Weijenberg (knee) all sidelined.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra, Penetra, Dekker, De Wit; Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans; Patati, Parrott, Jensen

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Van Zwam, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Twigt; Margaret, Goudmijn, Suray; Smit

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

With only five points from seven away matches, Go Ahead Eagles face an uphill task ahead of Sunday’s trip to Alkmaar.

Although AZ have wobbled in the league of late, only one loss has come at AFAS Stadion, and the hosts should edge proceedings for a fourth home win this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.