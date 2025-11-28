Preview: FC Twente vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Nov 2025 14:38 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 21:47

In search of a first Eredivisie triumph in six matches, FC Twente will entertain the challenge of AZ Alkmaar at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday evening.

AZ, meanwhile, head to Enschede aiming to return to winning ways in domestic action after consecutive defeats, but they did secure a routine win on the continental scene last time out.

Match preview

Losing three of their opening four matches, Twente needed some time to get going this season, and the September international break provided them with a much-needed upturn in form.

John van den Brom's men picked up 11 points from their subsequent five outings to kickstart their campaign, but have since managed just four points from the last 12 available after a 1-1 draw against Volendam last time out.

Having led in three of their last four league games, the Tukkers have been guilty of failing to stamp their authority in matches after going ahead, and this has been a huge contributing factor to why they currently sit eighth in the Eredivisie table.

Nonetheless, Twente will head into their upcoming assignment on a five-game unbeaten run since a 3-2 defeat to Ajax, their only loss in the last 11 games across all competitions.

However, Twente's record against AZ of late will surely send some alarm bells ringing off the back of four straight defeats in this fixture, the most recent of which denied Sunday's hosts a place in the Europa League playoffs.

Like in recent seasons, inconsistency has been the common theme for AZ so far, as they have shown vastly varying levels of quality at different spells of the current campaign.

Maarten Martens's men won seven of their eight competitive matches from the start of August till mid-September, then went four games without a win before picking up four victories in a row and suffering three straight defeats over the next seven matches.

A 2-0 triumph over Shelbourne in Thursday's Europa League clash helped AZ get their European campaign back on track as they now sit just two points shy of automatic knockout qualification midway through the group phase.

Back home, consecutive defeats against PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen have seen the Cheeseheads lose ground on PSV and Feyenoord, who they now trail by 10 and four points, leaving them with work to do in any potential title race.

Still, AZ's current tally of 24 points at this stage represents an improvement from the 2023-24 campaign, but Sunday's visitors undoubtedly still have gears to find on the domestic and continental scene.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

W

D

L

D

D

D

FC Twente form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

D

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

L

L

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

W

Team News

Max Bruns, Naci Unuvar and Taylor Booth will not play any part for Twente on Sunday due to muscle problems, while Mees Hilgers continues his long spell on the sidelines with a damaged anterior cruciate ligament.

Still awaiting a first outing since early October, 22-year-old Daouda Weidmann is also unfit to feature for the hosts with a thigh problem.

Kristian Hlynsson missed his side's defeat to Volendam through suspension, but the midfielder is set to return to action in this weekend's encounter.

Dutch duo Jordy Clasie and Denso Kasius will not make the trip, given their ankle issues, with the former now nearing two months of absence.

Yet to make an appearance this term, Seiya Maikuma has endured an injury-plagued second season with AZ and is joined on the treatment table by Mexx Meerdink.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Van Wolfswinkel

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Penetra, Goes, Dijkstra; Smit, Mijnans, Koopmeiners; Sadiq, Parrott, Weslley

We say: FC Twente 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

AZ have blown hot and cold in big matches so far, and the version of them that shows up on Sunday will be a big factor in determining who emerges victorious or otherwise.

A fifth straight win for the visitors in this fixture would hardly come as a surprise to anyone, but we are backing a share of the spoils with both teams having to settle for a point apiece in the end.

