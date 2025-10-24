Preview:FC Twente vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between FC Twente and Ajax, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having gone winless against Ajax for two years, FC Twente hosts the wounded Amsterdam side at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday, aiming to inflict another defeat on De Godenzonen in the Eredivisie.

Johnny Heitinga's team suffered their first league defeat last weekend, before an early red card at Chelsea in the Champions League ultimately left them short in the 5-1 loss, and the Dutch giants are determined to avoid a third consecutive setback across all competitions.

Match preview

Like Ajax, Twente have scored 17 goals in nine Eredivisie matches, averaging 1.89 goals per game, but the Enschede-based club have yet to keep a clean sheet.

Only sixth-placed NEC (17 goals) have conceded more than the Reds' 14 goals in the division's top eight, highlighting their all-or-nothing approach at the start of the season.

Placed seventh in the league after nine matches, victory for John van den Brom’s team on Sunday could see them climb into the league's top four, although that depends on fifth-placed Groningen and NEC slipping up.

What cannot be doubted, however, is how maximum points would see them leapfrog Ajax, whom they have not beaten in the league since a pair of 3-1 Eredivisie wins in May and September 2023.

Since those victories, the Amsterdam giants have won twice — defeating the Tukkers 2-1 and 2-0 — with both wins coming either side of a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture in 2024-25.

A similar outcome may satisfy Heitinga in isolation, as it would end the mini rot of consecutive defeats domestically and in Europe, following last weekend's 2-0 loss to Go Ahead Eagles and a 5-1 thrashing at Chelsea in the Champions League during the week.

These results mean Ajax's winless run now extends to four matches across all competitions, with three defeats suffered in that period, since a 2-1 win over NAC Breda in September 2025.

Even more concerning for Heitinga is his team's leaky defence during this dismal run, with four goals conceded in the loss to Marseille (4-0), three let in against Sparta Rotterdam (3-3) and five at Stamford Bridge.

The Amsterdam giants were always outsiders to perform admirably in Europe; however, their league form has now seen them slip nine points behind leaders Feyenoord and six behind last year's defending champions PSV Eindhoven in second.

With Groningen (15 points) one behind the fourth-placed side, NEC (14) and Twente (14), who are closely behind, the away side risk slipping further down the table after the 10th round.

Team News

Mats Rots's status is uncertain after being injured in last weekend's exciting 3-3 draw with NEC, meaning Bas Kuipers could step in at left-back.

Those expected to miss out include Mathias Kjolo (knee), Max Bruns and Mees Hilgers due to injury.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel has scored five of Twente’s 17 league goals, making up 29.4% of the Reds’ total, and the forward aims to increase that tally on Sunday.

Kenneth Taylor, who was sent off disappointingly after just 17 minutes in midweek, is available for selection this weekend.

While they came through their loss to Chelsea unscathed, the Jews are likely to be without Kasper Dolberg (abdominal), Steven Berghuis (groin), Owen Wijndal and Branco van den Boomen (back).

Wout Weghorst scored a penalty at Stamford Bridge but conceded one shortly after; however, the towering forward remains De Joden’s top scorer this season with five league goals, and he aims to add to that tally in the 10th round.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Propper, Nijstad, Kuipers; Zerrouki, Van Den Belt; D. Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaster; Van Wolfswinkel

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Rosa, Itakura, Sutalo, Baas; Klaassen, Taylor; Moro, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst

We say: FC Twente 2-2 Ajax

Twente have not kept a clean sheet all season, and Ajax have failed to shut out opponents in all four away matches, conceding eight goals.

As a result, another goal-laden match could be on the cards in Enschede, where both teams might share the points.

