Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between NEC and FC Twente, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

NEC and FC Twente get the ball rolling in round nine of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season with a meeting at the Goffertstadion on Saturday evening.

Having amassed 13 points apiece from their previous eight matches, the teams have made relatively decent starts to the campaign and could go as high as third with a win in Nijmegen.

Match preview

After recording three straight wins by a combined score of 12-1 at the start of proceedings this term, NEC wasted no time picking up where they left off before three consecutive defeats either side of the September international break took the wind out of their sails.

Dick Schreuder's men secured a return to winning ways in their final outing of September against AZ Alkmaar and would have made it back-to-back victories last time out but for Gerrit Nauber's 94th-minute equaliser which forced a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

Sitting sixth in the Eredivisie table with about a quarter of the campaign gone, the Eniesee find themselves in European contention once again after falling to this weekend's opponents back in May in the battle for a Conference League playoff spot last season.

That was a third straight defeat for NEC against Twente, leaving them with only one win from the last eight editions of this fixture across all competitions dating back to 2022.

Nonetheless, Saturday's hosts will head into this weekend's affair with huge belief, having scored the second-most goals in the division so far (22), three behind PSV's 25.

However, their work at the other end has often left a lot to be desired, with 14 goals conceded - the most of any top-half side.

While Twente have let in three fewer goals than NEC, they have also been defensively suspect and remain one of four Eredivisie teams without a clean sheet this season.

The Tukkers recorded just one win from their opening four matches, ultimately leading to the dismissal of Joseph Oosting after two years in charge at De Grolsch Veste.

Ivar van Dinteren was handed the job on an interim basis and managed a 2-2 draw against NAC Breda in his solitary game in charge before handing over to John van den Brom, who has since won each of his three matches at the helm.

Twente's last away outing saw them score five times en route to a commanding 5-1 triumph over Sparta Rotterdam, but the Enschede-based outfit have not won consecutive matches on the road since March 2024.

Only Fortuna Sittard and NEC have netted more goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this term than Saturday's visitors, signalling that some late drama could be on the cards in this weekend's affair.

Team News

Philippe Sandler is ineligible to play any part for NEC after receiving his marching orders in the 1-1 stalemate against Go Ahead Eagles.

Dutch duo Bram Nuytinck and Jetro Willems are also out of contention for the hosts due to knee injuries, while goalkeeper Freek Entius still awaits his first outing of the season.

Mathias Kjolo has played just once for Twente this term due to a knee injury he picked up in August, and the 24-year-old is sidelined for Saturday's trip to Nijmegen.

Bart van Rooij's red card against Heracles means he is also suspended, bringing an end to his streak of having played every league game this season for the visitors.

Daan Rots and Robin Propper both came off injured last time out, leaving their availability for this weekend's clash currently hanging in the balance.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Ouwejan, Kaplan, Nejasmic; Pereira, Proper, Sano, Onal; Ouaissa, Ogawa, Linssen

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M Rots, Nijstad, Kuipers Bruns; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Pjaca, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Van Wolfswinkel

We say: NEC 2-2 FC Twente

Given the devastating form in front of goal that both sides have shown of late, we can see Saturday's game yielding significant excitement.

That said, we are also backing a share of the spoils when all is said and done.

