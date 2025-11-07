Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between NEC and Groningen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to continue their fine start to the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign, Groningen will head to the Gofferstadion on Sunday afternoon to face off against NEC.

With the teams currently in contention for a European place, they will both be keen to get back to winning ways in their final outing before the international break.

Match preview

A hard-fought 3-2 victory over Rijnsburgse Boys in their first KNVB Beker outing of the season saw NEC stretch their unbeaten run to five matches, but the cracks were starting to appear ahead of their clash against FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Dick Schreuder's men were finally beaten for the first time since September 21, as Miguel Rodriguez's strike four minutes shy of half time proved to be the decisive moment at Stadion Galgenwaard.

NEC's most recent defeat means they are now eighth in the Eredivisie table with 15 points from 11 matches, and another defeat in their upcoming outing could see them drop by as many as five places.

Having been beaten in just one of their last five matches against this weekend's opponents, the Eniesee have had the upper hand in this fixture over the last four seasons, during which both teams have featured in the top flight.

Second only to PSV Eindhoven (19) for goals scored at home in the division so far (16), Sunday's hosts have often served up a high degree of entertainment on home turf, albeit a little too much at both ends for the liking of their fans.

After 10 straight matches without a draw, Groningen were involved in their first stalemate of the season on Sunday courtesy of a 1-1 against FC Twente at Euroborg.

Stije Resink's first league goal this term from the penalty spot cancelled out Kristian Hlynsson's opener to force a share of the spoils on a day where Dick Lukkien's men could have easily come away with all three.

With games against five of the top six teams from last season already, Trots van het Noorden have undoubtedly had the toughest start of any Eredivisie side, at least on paper.

Still, they have more than given a good account of themselves and currently sit fifth in the standings ahead of their trip to Nijmegen.

Groningen will be keen to put on a much-improved display this time around, having been on the receiving end of a 6-0 hammering on their last trip in the first of last season's league meetings.

Since keeping three straight clean sheets either side of the September international break, Saturday's visitors have now conceded in each of their last six games, but will be buoyed by their hosts' run of nine matches without a shutout.

Team News

Bram Nuytinck has made significant progress towards returning to action from a knee problem, but Sunday's encounter is expected to come too soon for the defender.

Youssef El Kachati missed his side's trip to Utrecht last time out with a wrist issue and remains out, while Basar Onal is yet to recover from an illness.

Since joining on loan from Newcastle United, Travis Hernes has not featured for Groningen, but the 20-year-old is not far off a comeback.

After netting five times in his first four outings of the season, Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson has now gone seven matches for club and country without a goal, leaving him a whopping eight goals shy of Ayase Ueda in the Golden Boot race.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Kaplan, Sandler; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Lebreton, Ouwejan; Chery, Linssen; Ogawa

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Janse, Blokzijl, Rente; Resink, De Jonge; Schreuders, Taha, Van der Werff; Van Bergen

We say: NEC 2-1 Groningen

Groningen have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far, and a win this weekend would certainly be in keeping with their bright start.

However, we are backing NEC to get the job done in front of their fans, albeit by only a narrow margin.

