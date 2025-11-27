Preview: NEC vs. Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 27 Nov 2025 23:53 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:21

NEC and Sparta Rotterdam are separated by four points in the Eredivisie table, heading into Saturday's gameweek 14 fixture at Goffertstadion.

The fourth-placed hosts have won consecutive matches in the top flight, while their visitors have collected just one point from the last nine available, causing them to drop to 11th in the standings.

Match preview

NEC could climb into the top three after round 14 if they secure a third consecutive win and third-placed AZ Alkmaar lose at FC Twente.

Indeed, such a scenario was unexpected after the 11th round following a 1-0 defeat to FC Utrecht.

That setback extended NEC's winless Eredivisie run at the time to four matches (including three draws), but back-to-back wins over Groningen and Feyenoord have seen the Nijmegen-based hosts rise to fourth.

Aiming for three league wins in a row for the first time since August's victories against SBV Excelsior (5-0), Heracles (4-1) and NAC Breda (3-0), another success would mark the joint-longest winning streak for Dick Schreuder’s team.

There is reason for optimism, given they have won four of their six home games (with one draw), amassing 13 points in that period, only behind Utrecht (16 points) and Feyenoord (15), both of whom have played seven home matches.

This strong home record highlights the scale of the challenge facing Sparta ahead of this weekend's fixture, especially since the Rotterdam visitors have lost two and drawn one of their recent league outings.

Recent results have followed wins over Groningen (2-0) and Telstar (1-0), which place them in 11th position, just outside the European playoff spots on goal difference.

With the 11th-placed visitors only four points behind the team they face this weekend, a run of positive results for any club among the nine between fourth and 12th separated by just five points could change the whole complexion of the race for fourth spot.

While a win for Sparta would undoubtedly make the race to finish fourth even more compelling, Maurice Steijn’s team must find solutions against the third-best home side in the Eredivisie.

Although stats show that De Kasteelheren have the fourth-best away record, two of their last three on the road have ended in defeats, indicating a decline in results outside Rotterdam.

This dip in form on their travels, therefore, offers little encouragement as they head to Nijmegen, uncertain whether an eight-year wait for a victory at NEC will come to an end.

NEC Eredivisie form:

D

D

D

L

W

W

NEC form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

W

W

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

D

W

W

L

L

D

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

D

Team News

While NEC have a predominantly healthy squad, Youssef El Kachati (hand) and Bram Nuytinck (knee) remain sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Following his 22-minute brace against Feyenoord, Kento Shiogai's influence gives Schreuder a decision to make regarding his forwards; Shiogai could substitute one of Bryan Linssen, Tjaronn Chery or Koki Ogawa.

Basar Onal’s two assists at De Kuip increased the left-back’s season total to five, emphasising the threat the wide defender poses in creating chances.

While Teo Quintero is expected to return to the starting XI at left-back after a one-match suspension, the Rotterdam side will evaluate Bruno Martins Indi, who was forced off with an apparent injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Fortuna.

Although Tobias Lauritsen did not score in the draw, the forward's three match-winning goals rank second only to Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda (four), and the striker aims to add to his overall tally of six.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Sandler, Kaplan; Ouaissa, Sano, Nejasmic, Onal; Chery, Linssen; Ogawa

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Velthuis, Quintero; Baas, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Duijvestijn, Oufkir; Lauritsen

We say: NEC 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Although three of the past four Eredivisie meetings in Nijmegen have ended in draws, NEC’s goal-scoring prowess should benefit them this weekend.

Having netted three goals or more in four of their six home games, another high-scoring effort could be on the cards on Saturday as the hosts aim to secure their fifth league victory at Goffertstadion.

