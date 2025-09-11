Preview: Nijmegen vs. PSV - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between NEC and PSV Eindhoven, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

NEC aim to avoid a home defeat to PSV Eindhoven for the third consecutive year in the Eredivisie when the two teams meet in gameweek five at Goffertstadion on Saturday.

The in-form Nijmegen side have taken four points from six in PSV's last two visits, scoring three goals in each game, and it will be interesting to see if the joint-leading hosts can defeat the defending champions.

Match preview

Dick Schreuder has had a commendable start to his tenure with NEC since replacing Rogier Meijer last summer, earning nine points from four matches.

Further impressing ahead of Saturday's clash with PSV is the Nijmegen-based club’s 14 goals scored in four games, outscoring the entire league, including their visitors from Eindhoven, who are usually ahead in this metric.

Having netted five times in a 5-0 thrashing of Excelsior in the first gameweek and three times during NAC Breda's visit in round three, Schreuder’s team now aim to continue their streak of scoring at least three goals in front of their fans.

That ambition is not far-fetched despite PSV being the next visitors to Nijmegen, considering NEC scored three in the last two Eredivisie fixtures against the Peasants — beating the Dutch giants 3-1 in March 2024 and drawing 3-3 in February this year.

Peter Bosz's team travel to the Gelderland province this weekend, aiming to avoid a third consecutive match without maximum points at Goffertstadion.

The ongoing run in Nijmegen follows PSV winning five consecutive matches away at NEC between 2014 and 2023, scoring three goals or more in all but two visits.

Their 3-1 loss in 2024 also ended the Eindhoven-based club's 21-match undefeated streak in this fixture, during which the Peasants secured 18 wins across all competitions.

Aiming to avoid a third consecutive setback in Nijmegen, Bosz's team hope to capitalise on their hosts' 3-2 defeat against Fortuna Sittard before the international break; however, the home crowd could use the same tactic, especially considering PSV suffered a surprising 2-0 loss to promoted Telstar before the hiatus.

Firing blanks in front of their supporters was unforeseen, particularly as the Red and Whites had scored 10 goals in previous matches at Philips Stadion, beating Sparta Rotterdam 6-1 and Groningen 4-2.

With four teams currently joint top of the Eredivisie, maximum points could see PSV finish the round as the sole leaders, although that depends on Feyenoord and Utrecht dropping points against Heerenveen and Groningen, respectively.

Team News

Bram Nuytinck is NEC's only reported injury ahead of Saturday, with the veteran centre-back expected to miss out due to a knee problem.

Bryan Linssen has scored three goals and assisted one, giving him four goal involvements, and the forward aims to be decisive this weekend.

Tjaronn Chery also has four direct contributions — two goals and two assists — and the attacker is expected to be a threat to PSV both as a goalscorer and a supplier.

Alassane Plea (knee), Mauro Junior (ankle) and Joey Veerman (thigh) are likely to miss out for PSV, who are seeking a fourth win of the season.

While Esmir Bajraktarevic, Guus Til and Ruben van Bommel have all scored two goals each, Ivan Perisic is probably a more dangerous attacking threat, considering his 12 chances created have resulted in three assists after four rounds.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Pereira, Sano, Verdonk; Ouaissa, Proper, Van Crooij, Onal; Gonzalez, Chery; Linssen

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Dest; Schouten, Saibari; Man, Til, Van Bommel; Perisic

We say: NEC 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

After failing to convert numerous goal-scoring opportunities against Telstar before the break, PSV are expected to return to winning ways at a ground where they have not won in two visits.

While NEC are likely to score on Saturday, Bosz’s team are expected to outscore the Nijmegen-based club to secure their first victory in Gelderland since April 2023.

