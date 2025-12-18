Carragher vs. Salah: Tensions rise as ex-Liverpool defender "wants war" amid benching controversy

By Anthony Brown | 18 Dec 2025 20:07

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has doubled down on his defence of Arne Slot over the handling of the Mohamed Salah situation.

The Reds recently ended a dismal run of form with a vital 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, though the club still face significant pressure to maintain consistency in the top flight.

Much of the discourse surrounding the defending Premier League champions has been dominated by the deteriorating relationship between the manager and talismanic forward Salah.

This tension reached a boiling point after the 33-year-old was left on the bench during a chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds United earlier this month, provoking a strongly worded response by the Liverpool forward to journalists.

Carragher vs Salah: Ex-Liverpool defender "wants war" amid benching controversy

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast via The Liverpool Echo, Carragher firmly disagreed with Ian Wright’s suggestion that Slot was using the Leeds match to send a power message to Salah.

"It's almost like a power thing [from Slot]," the ex-Arsenal forward. "Why are you not bringing him on in a game like that? He was [sending a message]. You're sitting there and I'm going to make you sit there."

However, Carragher insisted that the head coach was simply prioritising three points and defensive security during a high-stakes encounter at Elland Road.

"You're wrong Wrighty, no, no," the ex-defender interjected. "Listen, we're talking about Liverpool being 2-0 up, you're not going to bring Mo Salah on at 2-0, you don't need a goal.

"It then goes 2-2, Liverpool score five minutes later and the ball's only in play, I looked through it on Monday Night Football, for three minutes.

"OK, can he bring him on in that three minutes? But the guy in his position scores the goal, so he hasn't got it wrong.

"The point I'm trying to make is, I'm not saying it's completely wrong [bringing Salah on at 3-2] because he can go up the other end and score you a goal, but the reason he isn't playing is because the three games they played before, they lost 3-0 to Manchester City, 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest and 4-1 at home to PSV.

The former Liverpool defender then pointed out that the team was focused on rebuilding collective confidence after suffering heavy defeats to Man City, Forest and PSV.

"Bring the war on, the most important thing is the team, the club and getting results," continued Carragher. "And by the way, ever since Mo Salah's been out of the team, they haven't lost.

"He's trying to build confidence back as a Liverpool team, where we feel secure, from there we can go on to get the goals. Mo Salah hasn't played well.

"I keep saying this, he's one of the greatest players for Liverpool, we love him, but right now, the most important thing isn't individual players, it's getting the team back. He's not sending a message to anybody!"

Salah's Anfield future remains uncertain during AFCON

The forward has since departed for Morocco to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving his long-term future at the club shrouded in mystery.

Salah’s bombshell interview in the mixed zone has only intensified rumours of a January exit to the Saudi Pro League or MLS.

Having previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the Egypt international's remarks have meant that those reports have resurrected, suggesting that the 33-year-old could be on borrowed time on Merseyside.

While Salah remains one of the greatest players in the club's history, the hierarchy now face a difficult decision on whether to cash in or attempt a reconciliation in the new year.