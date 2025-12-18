Liverpool transfer news: Leeds United to poach 15-year-old attacker from Reds?

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 13:39

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to poach wonderkid Kai Morrall from Liverpool this month.

The Whites have turned a corner in the Premier League under Daniel Farke, whilst the Reds are heading towards a trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Arne Slot has been forced to deal with plenty of Mohamed Salah drama in recent times, however the Egyptian is now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The Merseyside outfit have made a glutless attempt of retaining their English crown so far this term and sit seventh in the standings.

That being said, Liverpool are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2) across Premier League and Champions League action.

© Imago / Action Plus

Leeds to poach Liverpool wonderkid?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have managed to secure the services of a top-level youngster ahead of the January window.

The report claims that the Yorkshire outfit are set to welcome winger Morrall into their youth ranks for the remainder of the season.

It is understood that Leeds have avoided a payment of compensation to Liverpool for the highly-rated 15-year-old.

Morrall has supposedly made to the decision to leave the Reds as he seeks an easier pathway to first-team football.

It is extremely unlikely that the teenager will feature in the senior plans of Leeds during the rest of this term, though.

"Time to say goodbye" - Morrall confirms Liverpool exit

"After eight years at Liverpool it is time for me to say goodbye," Morrall said on social media this week after departing the Reds.

"I would like to thank all the staff and the coaches that helped me develop into a better player and a person.

"I will miss the memories and friends I made along the way; however, I am looking forward to starting a new chapter and hopefully more things to come."

Leeds return to the Premier League pitch on the weekend when they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road.