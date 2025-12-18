Tottenham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thomas Frank makes two changes

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 10:13 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 10:23

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank could consider a pair of midfield alterations for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool in North London.

The Lilywhites return home on the back of a 3-0 trouncing at the hands of Nottingham Forest, who benefitted from an Archie Gray error to open the scoring at the City Ground.

Neither Gray nor Rodrigo Bentancur cut the mustard last weekend, so both Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall could be reinstated, in what Spurs fans may feel is a more balanced midfield anyway.

In that scenario, the pair would function behind Xavi Simons - who had briefly ignited his Spurs career before last weekend - as well as Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani on the flanks.

Richarlison was a largely anonymous figure last weekend, but the Brazilian still completed the full 90 and also enjoys playing Liverpool more than any other Premier League team, claiming four goals and three assists against them in the past.

Richarlison should therefore be retained up front, and the same can be said for the entirety of the hosts' defensive line, as Destiny Udogie is absent for a few weeks with a thigh injury.

Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski will also miss the visit of the champions, as will Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

