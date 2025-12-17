Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Dec 2025 23:07 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:05

Liverpool will hope to take advantage of struggling hosts Tottenham Hotspur when they clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's Spurs were outplayed when they lost 3-0 against Nottingham Forest last Sunday, and they come into the game in 11th place with 22 points.

Arne Slot oversaw a 2-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah as he departed with Egypt, who will hope to win the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

The Reds are currently seventh in the top flight with 26 points, and they are only two points from fourth-placed Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool kick off?

This game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, December 20 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool being played?

Spurs will host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 62,850.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool?

Tottenham come into the weekend's clash having lost four, drawn two and won just one of their last seven Premier League games.

The team's poor form has strained the relationship between Frank and supporters, and the atmosphere in the stands at London could be hostile.

Liverpool may have kept a clean sheet against Brighton, but they were fortunate that they did not concede, though their attacking display was considerably better than in recent weeks.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in their past five matches, with the club emerging as winners on three occasions.

If the Reds are to win on the weekend, then any victory will be hard-fought, but they should be seen as favourites on Saturday.