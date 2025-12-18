AFCON 2025: Antoine Semenyo, Yoane Wissa, Andre Zambo Anguissa - the impressive XI of absent players

By Axel Clody | 18 Dec 2025 07:06 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:13

A few days from AFCON 2025's kick-off in Morocco, the tournament will have to make do without several African football stars. Between injuries, non-qualifications, managers' strong choices or early international retirements, here is a genuine XI of absent players, a symbol both of African football's depth... and the calendar's cruelty.

Between institutional tensions and an assumed sidelining, the Trabzonspor goalkeeper is paying the price for his open conflict with Samuel Eto'o. An off-field saga that deprives AFCON of one of its most high-profile keepers.

First choice at right-back, Aina is returning from a serious hamstring injury that required surgery. His absence is a major blow for Nigeria, as he brought balance and consistency.

Injured since late November with Galatasaray, Singo will miss AFCON when he was a pillar of the Ivorian right flank. His versatility, between wing-back and centre-back, would have been invaluable in defending the title.

Super Eagles captain and pre-selected for AFCON, Troost-Ekong announced his international retirement after being relegated to a secondary role. He leaves the African stage with a historic record: five goals scored at AFCON, a total never reached by a defender.

Souffian El Karouani (Morocco)

With 14 assists this season for Utrecht, the left-back is paying the price for fierce competition amongst the Atlas Lions, heightened by Anass Salah-Eddine's arrival. An absence that Souffian El Karouani publicly struggled to swallow.

Ghana's non-qualification deprives AFCON of a world-class midfielder. A Black Stars stalwart, Partey will not play what could have been his fourth AFCON, leaving a void both technical and symbolic.

Injured in the thigh just before a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against DR Congo, the Napoli midfielder is unavailable for several months. His absence will weigh heavily. And even without injury, the tense context around the Cameroon side could have jeopardised his place.

A starter at club level and in form with Villarreal, Nicolas Pepe will nevertheless pay for his absence at AFCON 2025. The Ivorian winger, regularly used during qualifying, was dropped by Emerse Fae in a tense off-field context, following his controversial video about Morocco. A decision experienced as "double punishment" by the player, targeted by racist abuse, and which deprives Ivory Coast of an experienced attacking profile. By a whisker, we preferred him to Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo in this XI.

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

One of the Premier League's hottest properties this season, the Bournemouth striker is another casualty of Ghana's qualifying disaster. With six goals and three assists in 14 Premier League matches, Semenyo's explosive form has attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham. The 25-year-old forward, who possesses a £65m release clause, would have been a genuine threat in Morocco with his power, pace and clinical finishing. Instead, he remains available for the Cherries during the festive period - small consolation for missing what could have been his breakthrough tournament on the continental stage.

A genuine game-changer for the Leopards, Wissa will miss AFCON after an injury sustained on international duty last September against Senegal. Only just back in action and flying with Newcastle, an agreement was reached for him to focus on his club before returning in March for intercontinental play-offs with DR Congo.

Joint-top scorer in last season's Champions League, Guirassy was nevertheless having a solid individual campaign with the Syli National. But Guinea failed to qualify for AFCON despite his six goals in qualifying. One of the continent's most in-form strikers will therefore watch the competition from his sofa.

