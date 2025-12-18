Preview: Heracles vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 18 Dec 2025 06:13

Aiming to extend their two-match unbeaten run in this fixture, relegation-threatened Heracles welcome Heerenveen to Asito Stadion in Saturday’s gameweek 17 Eredivisie action to close out 2025 for both teams.

Ernest Faber’s 16th-placed team frightened PSV Eindhoven in last weekend’s 4-3 defeat, while the visitors from Friesland returned to winning ways with a 3-0 success at Sparta Rotterdam after losing two on the spin.

Match preview

Heracles were always expected to cause trouble for PSV in Eindhoven in round 16, and so it proved as the Almelo-based club scored three times in the eventual defeat.

Faber’s team played commendably to fight back from 2-0 and 3-2 down in the eventual loss, but they left the home of the defending champions with their heads held high even in defeat.

While the loss was their first disappointment in almost two months since suffering defeat against promoted FC Volendam in late October, the Paupers should not be too downbeat about their narrow loss to the Dutch heavyweights last time out.

The Almelo-based team also showed they are in the right mental space, with Tuesday’s 4-1 cup victory over Hoogeveen, returning to winning ways after a three-game run without victory, albeit claiming two draws.

Now aiming for their first victory in the league since a 4-2 triumph over Go Ahead Eagles in late November, maximum points could take Heracles away from the relegation play-off spot and into 14th or 15th, with SBV Excelsior two points clear of them and Volendam only above FCH on goal difference.

While the hosts enter this weekend unbeaten in four home matches in all competitions, securing three wins during the ongoing run, Heerenveen will aim to exploit the Paupers’ tendency to concede goals, having let in 41 altogether in the Eredivisie and 18 in Almelo.

Robin Veldman’s team head into this weekend after returning to winning ways in the league with a 3-0 victory at Sparta, and they look to secure consecutive away victories in the Eredivisie for the first time in 2025.

De Superfriezen have much reason to be optimistic ahead of this weekend, owing to a 3-2 victory at Feyenoord in midweek to eliminate Robin van Persie’s team from the KNVB Beker.

Wednesday’s success marked only the second time that Heerenveen have claimed back-to-back away wins in the calendar year, following victories at Telstar and VV Venlo in October; however, three consecutive away wins remain out of reach.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat in the corresponding 2024-25 fixture, which followed a four-match winning run in this match-up, Veldman, who was not in charge of either encounter last season, aims to prevent the Super Frisians from going three matches without success against their Almelo hosts.

Heracles Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

D

D

L

Heracles form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

L

W

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

D

L

W

L

L

W

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Although Heracles did not seem to sustain fresh injuries in Tuesday’s cup success, Jeff Reine-Adelaide (knee) and Sem Scheperman (hamstring) are sidelined due to injury, while Ivan Mesik will serve a one-match ban for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Having been rested on Tuesday, Jizz Hornkamp is expected to be reinstated into HAFC’s XI, aiming to add to his 10 Eredivisie goals.

Only Ayase Ueda (18) and Guus Til (11) have outscored Hornkamp in the league this season, while just the pair have scored more match-winning goals than the Paupers striker’s three.

Like Heracles, Heerenveen did not seem to suffer new injuries in their stunning victory at Feyenoord in midweek; however, Levi Smans is likely to miss out due to the knee injury that has kept him out since August.

Fresh off scoring a second-half stoppage-time winner in the cup, Jacob Trenskow, who also assisted one in the 3-2 victory, bids to add to his seven direct contributions in the league (five goals, two assists).

The Super Frisians’ top scorer remains Dylan Vente, who has scored six times and assisted one in the league this season; however, he is outdone by Trenskow for game-deciding goals (2-0).

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Te Wierik, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Wieckhoff; Hrustic, Bruns; Limbombe, Van Gilst, Ould-Chikh; Hornkamp

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Van Overeem, Linday; Gurbuz, Trenskow, Meerveld; Vente

We say: Heracles 3-2 Heerenveen

Considering that Heracles have kept only one clean sheet in Almelo all season, conceding five across their past three league games at Asito Stadion, expect more goals for both teams on Saturday.

However, FCH are predicted to exploit their visitors’ inconsistent results away from home, having failed to win consecutive top-flight matches on the road in 2025.

