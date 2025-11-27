Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs. Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 27 Nov 2025 23:47 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:19

In-form Heracles could move out of the relegation zone after this weekend's gameweek 14 Eredivisie fixtures if they defeat Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday.

The second-bottom Almelo-based club have won three consecutive matches under caretaker boss Hendrie Kruzen, who aims for a fourth victory against the Europe-chasing hosts in 10th place to end the away team’s three-year wait for maximum points in this fixture.

Match preview

Heracles seemed almost sure to go down had something not changed in Almelo, where fans had seen their team win just one of 11 top-flight matches.

That disappointing start to the season cost Bas Sibum his job, with Kruzen taking charge temporarily, leading to an improvement in performances and results, especially in attack.

Having struggled to score — Heracles fired blanks in five of their first 11 league games — SCH have netted eight in a stunning 8-2 beatdown of PEC Zwolle, two in a 2-1 victory at SBV Excelsior and four in last weekend's 4-2 triumph over Go Ahead Eagles, accounting for 14 of the 21 goals scored.

These wins have lifted the Almelo-based club off the bottom of the table, and another win away at Fortuna could see them out of danger for now.

They are tied on 12 points with NAC Breda in the relegation playoff position, with PEC (13), Excelsior (13) and FC Volendam (14) above them in the standings.

Beating Fortuna probably means they'll escape danger after round 14, though that depends on winning for the first time since April 2022 against this weekend's hosts.

Since that 2-0 victory, FSC have secured two home wins while drawing twice in Almelo, remaining unbeaten in four meetings.

A third straight win over Heracles in Sittard-Geleen would keep them close to the teams aiming to finish in the top four or at least secure a spot between fifth and eighth.

Fourth place guarantees participation in next season's Europa League qualifying round, while finishing between fifth and eighth places them in the post-season European playoffs.

With just four points separating Fortuna in 10th from NEC in fourth, the group of nine clubs between fourth and 12th within five points illustrates the competitiveness of the Dutch top flight.

Fortuna should be higher if their away results remotely matched their impressive form at home in Sittard-Geleen, where they have won four, drawn one and lost one.

Those 13 points make up 76.4% of the 17 points Danny Buijs’s team have accrued in 2025-26, and it will be interesting to see if they secure a fifth home win against the in-form visitors to extend their unbeaten run in this fixture.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

W

L

L

L

W

D

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

D

Heracles Eredivisie form:

L

L

L

W

W

W

Heracles form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

Edouard Michut will be assessed after apparently sustaining an injury late on against Sparta Rotterdam last time out.

If sidelined, the midfielder would join Ramazan Bayram (knee), Daley Sinkgraven (knee) and Alen Halilovic (ankle) on the treatment table.

No player has been involved in more goals than Mohamed Ihattaren (four goals, two assists), highlighting the threat posed by the Fortuna man.

With no new injury issues sustained last week, Heracles' sidelined players remain the same: Jeff Reine-Adelaide (knee), Sava Arangel Cestic (ankle) and Sem Scheperman (muscle).

After not scoring in the league this season before the managerial change, Luka Kulenovic has netted three goals and set up two in the last three games, bringing his total to five involvements.

Having scored three goals before the change in management, Jizz Hornkamp has struck four times in the last month, including a brace in the 8-2 win against PEC Zwolle, and the forward aims to add to his seven Eredivisie strikes this weekend.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Adewoye, Marquez, Dahlhaus; Brittijn, Fosso, Lonwijk; Ihattaren, Sierhuis, Limnios

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Te Wierik, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Limbombe, Hrustic, Zamburek, Ould-Chikh; Kulenovic, Hornkamp

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Heracles

A month ago, this would have been a sure-fire victory for Fortuna, but Heracles' turnaround since Sibum's departure and Kruzen taking charge temporarily has been unmistakable.

While FSC are a different entity on their turf, the visitors from Almelo have momentum on their side, which should serve them well to edge Saturday’s match

