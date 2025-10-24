Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Fortuna Sittard and Groningen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fortuna Sittard will clash with Groningen at Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday in one of the Eredivisie gameweek 10 fixtures.

The visitors are fifth in the standings with 15 points, while the hosts are ninth in the table, after accruing 13 from nine fixtures in the Dutch top division.

Match preview

Sittard will enter this fixture off the back of a 1–0 loss to Excelsior in their last league outing the previous weekend.

The home side won two of their last three league fixtures before suffering that defeat in their previous league outing.

Currently sitting ninth in the table, Fortuna Sittard will be eager to earn a win, making it three triumphs in five matches and giving them a chance to move higher up in the standings.

Nevertheless, Danny Buijs’s team have to improve their defence going into this fixture, as they have conceded 13 goals since the start of the season.

That said, Fortuna Sittard have also found the back of the net 13 times, and they will be looking to keep their second clean sheet in three league fixtures.

However, they have a good record against the visiting side, having won three of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Groningen, on the other hand, will be on the hunt for their sixth win of the season after nine matches in the Dutch top flight.

The visiting side are fifth in the table, and a win could get them into the top four, provided other results go their way this weekend.

Nevertheless, the away side could go into this contest with some measure of confidence, considering that they claimed all three points against Saturday’s opponents in their last meeting.

Team News

A number of players registered for the home side will not be in action on Saturday due to various injuries.

Congolese Samuel Bastien is expected to be left out, as he is currently sidelined with a heart issue.

Ramazan Bayram is nursing a knee injury, and as such, he is expected to be left out of Buijs’s starting XI this weekend.

Alen Halilovic (ankle), Edouard Michut (unknown injury), Daley Sinkgraven (knee) and Syb Van Ottele (muscle) are not expected to be involved in any way.

Marco Rente, on the other hand, is also ruled out for the visiting side on account of an injury, which has kept him on the sidelines for some time.

Brynjolfur Willumsson is recovering from a leg problem, and he will not be involved this weekend when the two teams trade tackles.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Dahlhaus, Hubner, Marquez, Brito; Brittijn, Fosso; Peterson, Lonwijk, Limnios, Sierhuis

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Mercera, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Resink, Jonge; Werff, Taha, Schreuders; Bergen

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-2 Groningen

Both sides have an almost identical record, and there is not much to separate the two teams. Therefore, we reckon the clubs will play out a 2–2 draw.

