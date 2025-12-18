Wolves vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 00:31 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:06

Desperate to avoid another Premier League defeat, relegation-favourites Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Brentford to Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Rob Edwards's Old Gold have now lost 10 games on the bounce ahead of this clash, though they were unlucky to be beaten 2-1 by Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Keith Andrews's Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United this past Sunday, before being eliminated from the EFL Cup with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday, and the manager will see this match as a chance to get back on track.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune in to Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolves and Brentford.

What time does Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 20 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford being played?

The Bees will travel to Molineux Stadium this weekend, the 31,750-capacity ground that has been home to Wolves since 1889.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

This game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Likewise, fans will not be able to stream the clash live in the UK.

Highlights

The Sky Sports app will have highlights shortly after full time.

Alternatively, viewers can catch the highlights when they are uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day, or tune in to Match of the Day at 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford?

Wolves may have been beaten by league leaders Arsenal last time out, but their general performance deserved at least a point, and they were undone by two own goals.

However, while the Old Gold's showings have - at times - been better than their results suggest, they have repeatedly failed to make it over the line in crucial moments, one of the main things that Edwards will be looking to address.

With that in mind, the hosts could take heart from the fact that their opponents have lost three of their last four games, winning just one of their last six, and fans may even be cautiously hopeful when they arrive at Molineux.

As for Brentford, it would be fair to say that they have stumbled in recent weeks after their surprisingly strong start under Andrews, but given that they are up against the favourites for relegation, the boss will be expecting to get back on track this weekend.

That being said, it is difficult to overlook the Bees' dire travelling record ahead of Saturday, considering that the visitors have lost each of their five away games preceding kickoff, conceding two goals in each and scoring just once during that stretch.

Wolves are at the bottom of the Premier League table for a reason, but if they can replicate their performance levels from their showdown with Arsenal, then they may have enough to catch Brentford off-guard and pick up a shocking first win of the season.