Man City 2-0 Brentford: Highlights, man of the match, stats as sensational Cherki strike seals EFL Cup semi-final spot

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Dec 2025 21:29

Manchester City have progressed to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after beating Brentford 2-0 in Wednesday night’s quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Multiple changes were made by both sides and it was Keith Andrews’s men who made an assured and composed start to proceedings, with their well-documented set-piece threat on display early doors.

However, Brentford were largely frustrated - Kevin Schade in particular - by five offside calls made in the opening 45, while City defender Abdukodir Khusanov arguably escaped a red card from referee Sam Barrott and picked up a booking instead for a last-man challenge on Schade.

Man City gradually grew into the game and opened the scoring in sensational fashion through playmaker Rayan Cherki, who fired an early Christmas cracker into the top-right corner from the edge of the area.

Brentford would not go down without a fight and began the second half with purpose and belief, but the Citizens doubled their advantage in fortunate circumstances as Savinho’s deflected strike looped over goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson following a swift counter-attack.

Without the presence of top scorer Igor Thiago in their matchday squad, Brentford struggled to respond and Man City did enough in the closing stages to see the game out and confirm their place in the semi-final draw.

At the time of writing, eight-time EFL Cup winners Man City will discover their semi-final opponent when the draw is made later this evening.

The semi-final fixtures will be split into two legs, with the first tie scheduled for the week commencing January 12, 2026, and the return leg taking place during the first week in February.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

Despite making a total of seven changs to his lineup, Guardiola will be pleased with how his Man City side battled their way past a spirited Brentford outfit, with the Citizens’ performance enough to extend the club’s strong winning run to six games in all competitions.

Man City also boast a dominant home record in the EFL Cup, as they have now won 14 of their last 15 ties in this competition played at the Etihad, scoring a whopping 45 goals in process.

The injury to Oscar Bobb early in the first half has slightly taken the shine off of City’s win, but Guardiola and co can still take several positives from another important win that edges them closer to silverware after a trophyless 2024-25 campaign.

As for Brentford, they had already beaten two Premier League sides to reach the last eight, but they came up short against Man City and miss out on reaching the semi-finals for just the second time in their history after doing so in 2021 when Guardiola’s side last won the EFL Cup.

Just one win has been posted by Brentford in their last six games in all competitions and Andrews will now be shifting his focus back to the Premier League, as the Bees endeavour to climb from their current position of 16th in the table.

MAN CITY VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

16th min: Abdukodir Khusanov (Man City) yellow card

Was Khusanov lucky to escape red? ? pic.twitter.com/Oe9t972xvC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 17, 2025

Khusanov brings down Brentford forward Schade with a strong last-man challenge, but he escaped a red card from referee Samuel Barrott and receives a booking instead.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Brentford (32nd min, Man City 1-0 Brentford)

That is sensational from Rayan Cherki! ? pic.twitter.com/h7PNtrGz9O — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 17, 2025

Man City open the scoring courtesy of a sensational goal from Rayan Cherki!

City’s corner is headed out by Kevin Schade and it falls to Cherki, who takes a touch and flicks the ball inside onto his right foot before rifling a rocket of a shot into the top corner. A wonderful strike!

Savinho goal vs. Brentford (67th min, Man City 2-0 Brentford)

Savinho's deflected effort loops in to double Man City's advantage! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/HI9TS2LKqX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 17, 2025

Savino doubles Man City's lead in fortunate circumstances!

Savinho receives the ball on the counter-attack and drives into the penalty area from the left, before watching his left-footed strike take a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer and loop over Hakon Valdimarsson into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAYAN CHERKI

© Imago / Sportimage

Summer signing Rayan Cherki has completed the full 90 minutes only twice across his 17 appearances for Man City this season, but the playmaker has shown this season that he can make significant contributions whenever he is called upon by Guardiola.

Cherki played for 65 minutes against Brentford and not only did he score a wonderful opener, he registered five touches in the opposition’s box, three shots (including two on target), three duels won and two successful take-ons during another standout display from the 22-year-old.

MAN CITY VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 60%-40% Brentford

Shots: Man City 12-3 Brentford

Shots on target: Man City 7-3 Brentford

Corners: Man City 5-1 Brentford

Fouls: Man City 7-5 Brentford

BEST STATS

Rayan Cherki has now been directly involved in seven goals in just nine appearances at the Etihad this season:



◉ 2 goals

◉ 5 assists



He's only started five of those games. ⚽️?️ pic.twitter.com/L9lgB6Pwi7 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 17, 2025

Rayan Cherki's game by numbers vs. Brentford:



5 touches in opp. box

3 shots

3 duels won

2 shots on target

2 successful take-ons

1 chance created

1 goal



His fourth goal of the season. ⚽️#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/LDVe58zpgl — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 17, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Man City and Brentford will now turn their attention back to the Premier League, with the Citizens playing host to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon and the Bees travelling to basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on the same day.