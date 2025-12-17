How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Dec 2025 21:35

Manchester City will aim to make it five consecutive Premier League victories as they strive to continue applying pressure on league-leading Arsenal when they welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens are just two points behind the Gunners after 16 matchdays, and with Arsenal not set to play until Saturday night, Man City could move to the top of the table with a win.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are 18th in the Premier League standings and will be hoping they can move on to level points with Leeds United by claiming a shock victory.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Saturday's match.

What time does Manchester City vs. West Ham United kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Manchester City vs. West Ham United being played?

This match is being played at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which can hold a capacity of up to 53,400 supporters.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost only one of their eight home fixtures in the league, alongside seven wins, while the Hammers have won just one of their eight away matches.

How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

There will also be no option to stream the match live in the UK because of that regulation.

Highlights

Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One at 10:20pm on Saturday and the highlight package will also be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports will post highlights on their app after full-time and they will then be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What's at stake between Manchester City vs West Ham United?

As aforementioned, the Citizens are only two points behind Arsenal at the top of the table thanks to their superb recent form, including four straight Premier League wins heading into this meeting.

As Arsenal are not set to play until later in the day, as well as facing a difficult trip to Hill Dickinson to face Everton, Man City will be hoping to apply the pressure by claiming all three points and moving to the top of the table before the Gunners' kick-off.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are hoping to move onto level points with 17th-placed Leeds United by claiming a surprise victory, although they will need to break a 19-game duck against Man City, having failed to win in this fixture in the league since September 2015.