Brentford vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By , Senior Reporter and Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter
Man City vs. Brentford: Head-to-head record and past meetings
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester City and Brentford.

© Reuters

The Gtech Community Stadium could witness a Premier League record being broken on Sunday afternoon, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Keith Andrews's Brentford collide in gameweek seven of the 2025-26 season.

The Sky Blues achieved their 249th top-flight win under Guardiola in last weekend's 5-1 thrashing of Burnley, and the Catalan coach now seeks a 250th Premier League victory in a mere 349 matches.

Should Guardiola achieve that feat on Sunday, he would set a new record for the quickest time needed to reach 250 Premier League wins as a manager, currently held by Arsene Wenger who took 423 games to hit that milestone with Arsenal.

Keith Andrews's goals are far more modest for the time being, as the Brentford boss aims to mastermind his side's fifth Premier League victory of the season, and a second straight one over Mancunian clubs after last weekend's 3-1 triumph over Manchester United.

Ahead of Sunday's game between Man City and Brentford, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.


Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 21

Man City wins: 12

Draws: 2

Brentford wins: 7

Manchester City and Brentford have butted heads a total of 21 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the head-to-head record having posted 12 wins to the Bees' seven, while there have also been just two draws between these two teams.

You have to go back over 92 years for the very first encounter between these two clubs when Man City put Brentford to the sword 6-1 at Maine Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Fred Tilson scored a hat-trick, while Eric Brook (2) and Dave Halliday were also on the scoresheet for the Citizens.

Man City won four and drew one of their first five meetings with Brentford before the Bees celebrated their first triumph in December 1937, winning 2-0 away from home in the old First Division.

That victory for Brentford was the first of five in six games over a 52-year period, including FA Cup and League Cup successes in 1989, but the tables have since turned in Man City's favour as they have come out on top in seven of the last nine meetings in all competitions.

Since Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2021, they have beaten Man City just twice, both home and away in the 2022-23 campaign when the Citizens went on to win a historic treble.

One of the Bees' standout results from that season was their 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in November 2022 when Ivan Toney netted a memorable brace, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Since then, Man City have won three of their last four encounters with Brentford. Phil Foden scored a sublime hat-trick in a 3-1 away victory in February 2024, and just 15 days later, Erling Haaland scored the only goal in a slender 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola's men on home soil.

In September 2024, a first-minute Yoane Wissa goal at the Etihad proved inconsequential, as Haaland turned the tide with a brace in a 2-1 success for the Citizens.

However, Brentford got their revenge four months later and snatched a point in a 2-2 home draw with the Citizens, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Christian Norgaard.


Previous 10 meetings

Jan 14, 2024: Brentford 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Man City 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 20, 2024: Man City 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2024: Brentford 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Brentford 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Man City 1-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2022: Man City 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2021: Brentford 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 25, 1997: Brentford 0-1 Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

Oct 4, 1989: Man City 4-1 Brentford (EFL Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Oliver Thomas
How you voted: Man City vs Brentford

Manchester City
88.8%
Draw
7.4%
Brentford
3.7%
269
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker in September 2024.
