[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Brentford
0-1
Man CityManchester City

FT

Brentford 0-1 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Haaland winner sees Guardiola breaks Premier League record

By , Senior Reporter
Guardiola breaks Wenger record as Haaland goal sinks dogged Brentford
© Sportimage / Imago
Pep Guardiola achieves 250 Premier League wins in record-breaking time as Manchester City scrape a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Pep Guardiola achieved 250 Premier League wins in record-breaking time as Manchester City scraped a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Catalan coach was well on his way to achieving that landmark victory with just nine minutes gone, as the red-hot Erling Haaland notched his 12th goal of the season in all competitions following a wonderful assist from Josko Gvardiol.

However, City spurned a number of other golden chances to streak further clear before the break, and the first half was also partially marred by another injury to the luckless Rodri, who pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem.

Without Rodri on the field and Rayan Cherki only on the bench after his recovery from injury, Man City failed to generate many clear-cut chances in a cagey second half, but Haaland's strike was enough to get them over the line.

The Sky Blues' triumph has lifted them up to fifth in the Premier League table - three points adrift of leaders Arsenal - while Keith Andrews's team lie 16th, three points above the demotion zone.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured on October 5, 2025

This one will not live long in the memory for the neutrals - or indeed the ever-unfortunate Rodri - but it certainly should for Guardiola, who has now reached a quarter of a millennium of Premier League wins quicker than any other head coach.

The ex-Barcelona has needed just 349 games to hit that landmark, demolishing the previous best set by Arsene Wenger, who took 423 matches to secure victory number 250.

Wenger had a terrifying Thierry Henry to help him achieve that feat, and Guardiola has an electrifying Erling Haaland, who is already in a one-horse race to reclaim his rightful Golden Boot.

The Norwegian's opposite number for today - Igor Thiago - has given him a semi-decent run for his money this season, but the formerly clinical Brazilian spurned the hosts' best chance of the night, firing straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma in a one-on-one opportunity.

Andrews's men still deserve their stars for keeping City in check during the second half, but not for the first and certainly not for the last time this season, Haaland was the difference.


BRENTFORD VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Brentford (9th min, Brentford 0-1 Man City)


The Brentford duck is broken! 

Haaland had never scored at the Gtech Community Stadium before today, but the Scandinavian sensation ends that barren run here, thanks in no small part to a wonderful Gvardiol ball over the top.

Haaland latches onto the Croatian's pass, bullies Sepp van den Berg out of the way, gives Nathan Collins the slip and fires a vicious strike low into the goal.


MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates on October 5, 2025

Candidates for this award were few and far between, but the match-winner is a safe bet, as Haaland took his 12th goal of the season with the quintessential panache we have come to expect from him.

The 25-year-old has now scored at 22 of the 23 stadiums he has played at in the top flight, but Ruben Dias deserves his plaudits for a composed display in defence too.


BRENTFORD VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 30%-70% Man City

Shots: Brentford 6-10 Man City

Shots on target: Brentford 1-4 Man City

Corners: Brentford 3-2 Man City

Fouls: Brentford 10-6 Man City


BEST STATS




WHAT NEXT?

Once the international break is over, Man City welcome Everton to the Etihad on October 18, three days before a visit to Villarreal in the Champions League.

As for Brentford, the Bees aim to get back on track away to London rivals West Ham United on October 20.

ID:583019:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7159:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Erling Haaland Josko Gvardiol Keith Andrews Pep Guardiola Rodri Ruben Dias Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!