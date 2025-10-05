Pep Guardiola achieves 250 Premier League wins in record-breaking time as Manchester City scrape a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Pep Guardiola achieved 250 Premier League wins in record-breaking time as Manchester City scraped a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Catalan coach was well on his way to achieving that landmark victory with just nine minutes gone, as the red-hot Erling Haaland notched his 12th goal of the season in all competitions following a wonderful assist from Josko Gvardiol.

However, City spurned a number of other golden chances to streak further clear before the break, and the first half was also partially marred by another injury to the luckless Rodri, who pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem.

Without Rodri on the field and Rayan Cherki only on the bench after his recovery from injury, Man City failed to generate many clear-cut chances in a cagey second half, but Haaland's strike was enough to get them over the line.

The Sky Blues' triumph has lifted them up to fifth in the Premier League table - three points adrift of leaders Arsenal - while Keith Andrews's team lie 16th, three points above the demotion zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This one will not live long in the memory for the neutrals - or indeed the ever-unfortunate Rodri - but it certainly should for Guardiola, who has now reached a quarter of a millennium of Premier League wins quicker than any other head coach.

The ex-Barcelona has needed just 349 games to hit that landmark, demolishing the previous best set by Arsene Wenger, who took 423 matches to secure victory number 250.

Wenger had a terrifying Thierry Henry to help him achieve that feat, and Guardiola has an electrifying Erling Haaland, who is already in a one-horse race to reclaim his rightful Golden Boot.

The Norwegian's opposite number for today - Igor Thiago - has given him a semi-decent run for his money this season, but the formerly clinical Brazilian spurned the hosts' best chance of the night, firing straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma in a one-on-one opportunity.

Andrews's men still deserve their stars for keeping City in check during the second half, but not for the first and certainly not for the last time this season, Haaland was the difference.

BRENTFORD VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Brentford (9th min, Brentford 0-1 Man City)



One more to the tally for Erling Haaland ? pic.twitter.com/9MwKdVMLYk

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

The Brentford duck is broken!

Haaland had never scored at the Gtech Community Stadium before today, but the Scandinavian sensation ends that barren run here, thanks in no small part to a wonderful Gvardiol ball over the top.

Haaland latches onto the Croatian's pass, bullies Sepp van den Berg out of the way, gives Nathan Collins the slip and fires a vicious strike low into the goal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Candidates for this award were few and far between, but the match-winner is a safe bet, as Haaland took his 12th goal of the season with the quintessential panache we have come to expect from him.

The 25-year-old has now scored at 22 of the 23 stadiums he has played at in the top flight, but Ruben Dias deserves his plaudits for a composed display in defence too.

BRENTFORD VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 30%-70% Man City

Shots: Brentford 6-10 Man City

Shots on target: Brentford 1-4 Man City

Corners: Brentford 3-2 Man City

Fouls: Brentford 10-6 Man City

BEST STATS



96% - Erling Haaland has now scored at 22 of the 23 stadiums he's played at in the Premier League, the highest percentage of any player in the competition's history (96%). Uninvited. pic.twitter.com/GEFXyhtNGa

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2025



A landmark Man City win for Pep Guardiola! ? He's reached the milestone quicker than any other manager ? pic.twitter.com/UX41i6jrO2

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Once the international break is over, Man City welcome Everton to the Etihad on October 18, three days before a visit to Villarreal in the Champions League.

As for Brentford, the Bees aim to get back on track away to London rivals West Ham United on October 20.

No Data Analysis info