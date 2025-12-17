Man City injury news: Concern for Pep Guardiola as Citizens star suffers injury blow in EFL Cup tie with Brentford

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Dec 2025 20:07 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 20:16

Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb was forced off early in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old was handed his ninth start of the season in all competitions and his first since playing the first 45 in the Citizens’ 2-0 Champions League defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen almost a month ago.

Bobb was one of seven changes made to Pep Guardiola’s side following last weekend’s 3-0 victory away against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and he began on the right wing against Brentford.

The Norwegian made a lively start to the contest and tested Bees goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson with a low shot towards the near post inside the opening 15 minutes.

© Imago / Sportimage

However, Bobb hobbled straight down the tunnel just a few minutes later with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, with the winger receiving treatment on the pitch before being replaced by in-form City star Phil Foden.

Man City will now be sweating over the fitness of Bobb and his injury comes as a concern for Guardiola, who is already having to cope without six first-team players at present.

Jeremy Doku is sidelined for up to three weeks with a leg injury and fellow attacker Omar Marmoush is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations along with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

John Stones, Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are all in the treatment room with Doku and there is currently no timeframe for when any of the trio will return to first-team action.

Man City are next in action on Saturday when they play host to West Ham United in the Premier League.