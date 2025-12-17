Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Sevilla: Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal latest

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 21:58 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:02

Real Madrid will be aiming to end their 2026 on a positive note when they welcome Sevilla to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 success over CF Talavera in the last-32 stage of the Copa del Rey.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Sevilla, who sit down in ninth spot in the table.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Overload

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Sevilla)

Valverde needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Sevilla, having been left out of the squad for the team's Copa del Rey contest on Wednesday due to muscular overload.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Overload

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Sevilla)

Rudiger was left out of the squad for the clash with Talavera due to muscular overload, but the centre-back is expected to be back in the fold this weekend.

Raul Asencio

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Sevilla)

Asencio was not involved against Talavera due to illness, but the centre-back should have recovered in time to feature against Sevilla.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.

Eduardo Camavinga

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Sevilla)

Camavinga was not involved against Manchester City, Alaves or Talavera due to an ankle problem, and the Frenchman will therefore need to be assessed ahead of this contest.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

David Alaba

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Sevilla)

Alaba has recently been unable to feature due to a muscular injury, and the experienced defender remains a major doubt for the fixture with Sevilla.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is facing more time on the sidelines after being diagnosed with another muscular problem - the Frenchman will be out for the remainder of 2025 and start of 2026.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.

Brahim Diaz

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Endrick

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Real Betis)

Endrick will be suspended for Real Madrid this weekend following his red card against Celta Vigo on December 7, and the Brazilian could well be leaving Los Blancos on loan in January.

Alvaro Carreras

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Real Betis)

Carreras is also still suspended, serving the second of his two-game La Liga ban this weekend, and the Spaniard will therefore not be available until the start of 2026.