Manchester United and Arsenal transfer blow as clubs 'miss out' on teenage sensation ahead of January window

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 00:04 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:03

Coventry City teenager George Shepherd reportedly rejected interest from Manchester City and Arsenal to sign a professional contract with his club.

The 17-year-old midfielder has not yet featured in a game for Coventry this season, but he was named on the bench against Blackburn Rovers in October.

Boss Frank Lampard has guided the Sky Blues to first place in the Championship, with his side 12 points in front of third-placed Preston North End, and having the teenager part of the team for a potential Premier League campaign in 2026-27 could be vital.

Despite having not played a minute of senior football, Shepherd was already linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, who have been keen on reinforcing their youth ranks in recent seasons.

However, the teenager has signed his first professional contract with Coventry, and The Daily Mail claim that Lampard was instrumental in the midfielder's decision to stay.

