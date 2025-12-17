Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi update as Premier League rival 'set sights' on defender ahead of summer window

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Dec 2025 22:57 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:04

Manchester City have set their sights on signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in a blow to Liverpool's plans, the latest report has claimed.

The England international has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest defenders, with his exploits helping the Eagles win the FA Cup at the expense of Pep Guardiola's City last season.

Palace fans can thank Oliver Glasner that the 25-year-old is still at the club, as Liverpool had agreed a deal on deadline day to sign him, only for the Austrian manager's pleas to chairman Steve Parish leading to his transfer being blocked in the summer.

Guehi will be available for free at the end of the season, and Arne Slot's side are still thought to hold serious interest in bringing the defender to Anfield, though their failure to land him on deadline day may have opened the door for other parties.

The Times report that Manchester City are aiming to complete an overhaul of their defence, and that they have set their sights on the Palace star as the man to lead their backline next term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Liverpool or Manchester City: Who should Marc Guehi choose?

Guehi can be forgiven for looking at Slot's Reds with scepticism considering they are currently seventh in the Premier League, and with uncertainty regarding the future of the head coach, Anfield could be a turbulent environment in the summer.

A spot in Liverpool's backline may soon open up should Ibrahima Konate leave upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, though the Palace defender would have to adapt to playing on the right side of a back four.

Manchester City have never finished below third in the Premier League under Guardiola, winning six of the last eight titles on offer, and the club are sure to be in the mix for silverware as long as the Catalan boss is at the Etihad.

It should be noted that Guardiola's contract only lasts until the end of 2026-27, and the threat of sanctions from the Premier League due to alleged breaches of its financial rules could make Liverpool a more attractive destination.

Perhaps it would be better for Guehi to wait as long as possible before deciding his next move, especially as there will be more clarity regarding both Liverpool and City in the coming months.

Marc Guehi alternatives: Who could Liverpool and Arne Slot sign?

If Liverpool miss out on Guehi, there are still numerous centre-backs across Europe that could be signed, including Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer, though he has been strongly linked to Real Madrid, and it may be difficult to prize him away from the Spanish giants.

Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has also been tentatively linked to Merseyside, and the 20-year-old would be a strong stylistic replacement for Konate.

The defender has only played 33 top-flight matches in France in his fledgling career, so if he was brought to Anfield, he may require patience while he irons out his flaws.