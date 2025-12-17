Team News: Crystal Palace vs. KuPS injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace welcome Finnish outfit KuPS to Selhurst Park in their final League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.
The Eagles lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, while the Yellow-Black drew 0-0 with Lausanne on matchday five last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. KUPS
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Nketiah
KUPS
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kreidl; Hamalainen, Cisse, Hamalainen, Antwi; Voutilainen, Arifi, Oksanen; Toure, Parzyszek, Pennanen