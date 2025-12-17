Team News: Crystal Palace vs. KuPS injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Dec 2025 20:00

Crystal Palace welcome Finnish outfit KuPS to Selhurst Park in their final League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The Eagles lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, while the Yellow-Black drew 0-0 with Lausanne on matchday five last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Nketiah

KUPS

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kreidl; Hamalainen, Cisse, Hamalainen, Antwi; Voutilainen, Arifi, Oksanen; Toure, Parzyszek, Pennanen