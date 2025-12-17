Crystal Palace transfer news: Oliver Glasner 'identifies' top January targets

By Anthony Brown | 17 Dec 2025 20:04

Oliver Glasner could reportedly get his transfer wish for reinforcements at Crystal Palace ahead of January's window.

The Eagles have defied expectations this season to sit fifth in the Premier League table while also progressing to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Following their historic FA Cup triumph last term, the South London outfit are now competing on the continent in the Conference League.

However, a mounting injury list and a congested fixture schedule have highlighted significant gaps in Glasner's squad, which they are reportedly set to address.

Glasner 'identifies' two positions as transfer priorities

According to Standard Sport, Palace are expected to be one of the most active clubs in the top flight when the January transfer window opens next month.

Glasner is understood to be prioritising the recruitment of a new wide forward to provide much-needed depth behind talismanic striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Eagles are also keen to bolster their options at right wing-back and have registered an interest in Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey.

With Daniel Munoz currently sidelined with a knee injury and Nathaniel Clyne approaching the end of his contract, the club hierarchy are understood to view the defensive flank as a critical area for improvement.

Can Palace sustain their momentum with mid-season additions?

The need for reinforcements has been exacerbated by the upcoming departure of Ismaila Sarr, who is set to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Furthermore, the recent hamstring injury suffered by Daichi Kamada against Manchester City has left Glasner with limited creative options in his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

While summer signings Yeremy Pino and Christantus Uche have shown signs of improvement, the board remain under pressure to avoid a repeat of the perceived lack of depth that followed Eberechi Eze's £67.5m move to Arsenal.

The successful acquisition of targets like Boey could prove decisive as Palace look to maintain their push for European silverware and a top-six league finish.