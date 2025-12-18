Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Dominik Szoboslai, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 01:00 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:09

Seemingly on the other side of their shocking Premier League form, Liverpool will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to take on Thomas Frank's inconsistent Spurs.

Arne Slot's Reds are now five games unbeaten across all competitions after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 last weekend, a feat that belies the fact that the club lost nine of their previous 12 matches.

Right-back Conor Bradley was suspended for that clash, but he is now back in contention to face the Lilywhites, while Mohamed Salah chipped in with an assist before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, it was not all positive for the Merseysiders as key midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai picked up an ankle injury against the Seagulls, and versatile defender Joe Gomez suffered a muscle problem.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news prior to their Premier League showdown with Tottenham on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived from Parma in the summer with bags of potential, but the anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered on his debut has scuppered his first season on Merseyside.

The Reds do not expect the youngster to be back in action in 2025-26.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Tottenham)

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool this season due to injuries, though Jeremie Frimpong is nearing a return to the team.

Slot mentioned in a press conference on December 13 that the former Bayer Leverkusen man was expected to take part in normal training this week, and while he remains a doubt, there is a chance he could feature in some capacity against Spurs.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Buzzi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Talented but injury prone, Gomez filled in at right-back while Bradley and Frimpong were both unavailable, but he is now sidelined with a muscle issue of his own.

Slot stated that he does not expect Gomez to be in the squad this weekend, barring a 'positive surprise'.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Leeds United)

Wataru Endo has been used sparingly by the Liverpool boss, but he picked up an ankle injury when he came on against Leeds on December 6.

The Japan captain is said to be out for a number of weeks and may not be ready to feature for the Reds until New Year's Day, when the club ironically face the Peacocks once again.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Leeds)

One of the first names on Slot's team sheet, Cody Gakpo was surprisingly revealed to have also suffered an injury against Leeds.

Much like Endo, the Dutch winger is anticipated to be out for a few weeks, possibly until the start of 2026.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Tottenham)

Szoboslzai has arguably been the only Liverpool player that has performed to a consistently high level in 2025-26, and the fact that the midfielder picked up an ankle injury against Brighton is a major concern for the Merseysiders.

Slot said that Szoboszlai's injury "didn't look great" in the immediate aftermath of the game, but that he hoped for the best given the number eight's mentality.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.