Spurs transfer news: Premier League strugglers make 'contigency plans' after fresh setback

By Anthony Brown | 17 Dec 2025 19:30

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to decide the future of the ostracised Yves Bissouma.

With the January window approaching, the club are reportedly evaluating various options to trim the fringe elements of the first-team squad.

The North London side are currently navigating a testing period as they look to rediscover their identity under Thomas Frank.

The Lilywhites have slipped to 11th in the Premier League table following a series of inconsistent performances throughout the Dane's first few months at the club.

A heavy 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out has intensified the scrutiny on the coaching staff and the overall direction of the squad.

While Bissouma is effectively persona non grata in North London, a fresh report has suggested that the Mali international may remain at the club for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Spurs reportedly make Bissouma decision as transfer interest cools

© Imago / BUZZI

According to Football Insider, previous interest in the outcast midfielder from Everton and West Ham United has notably waned.

Neither club are understood to view the Mali international as a leading target for the January window as they focus on other areas of their respective squads.

As a result, Spurs are expected to activate a one-year extension clause in the 29-year-old's contract to protect his market valuation.

While a permanent sale remains the priority for the North London outfit, they are determined not to lose the former Brighton & Hove Albion man for nothing in the summer.

Could Bissouma still have a Spurs future?

© Imago

Bissouma has been effectively exiled from the first-team environment since a disciplinary issue saw him omitted from the UEFA Super Cup squad in August.

The midfielder has not featured in any competitive fixtures this season and was left out of the club's Champions League squad.

Although Frank has seemingly closed the door on a reconciliation, the precarious nature of the manager's current position could yet offer hope.

Should the club decide on a change of leadership in the coming weeks, the arrival of a new head coach might offer the midfielder a final opportunity to revive his Spurs career.