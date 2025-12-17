Preview: Bologna vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Dec 2025 19:04 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 21:19

Vying for a place in the Supercoppa Italiana final, last season’s Serie A runners-up Inter Milan and Coppa Italia winners Bologna will meet in Riyadh on Friday evening.

The winner of Bologna’s first-ever supercup contest will go through to Monday’s decider, meeting either Napoli or AC Milan.

Match preview

Missing out on lifting a fourth straight Supercoppa, Inter lost last season’s final to city rivals Milan following a five-goal thriller that was decided deep into stoppage time.

Despite going two goals ahead, the Nerazzurri still came out second best in a high-stakes Derby della Madonnina, setting the tone for subsequent slip-ups in the Scudetto race and the Champions League final.

Since then, though, new coach Cristian Chivu has gradually steered them back to the summit of Serie A, with 11 wins from 15 games taking his team one point clear of Milan and two above reigning champions Napoli.

Though they were controversially beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League - where direct qualification for the last 16 is still within their grasp - Chivu's side have recently posted three straight league wins and progressed to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

After putting four past Como and two past both Pisa and Genoa, the second-city club boast Serie A's most potent attack, while they have also recorded the highest number of scorers - a dozen different players have found the net so far.

Notably, captain and main marksman Lautaro Martinez has scored four times across that trio of matches, hitting a hot streak that could soon help Inter collect this season’s first silverware.

Since suffering a 6-1 thumping in late 2022, Supercoppa newcomers Bologna have posed a stern test to Inter, losing just once in five subsequent meetings.

Following a 1-0 home victory in April, when talisman Riccardo Orsolini struck in second-half stoppage time, the Rossoblu will now try to win back-to-back games against the Nerazzurri for the first time this century.

Having qualified by virtue of beating Milan in last term’s Coppa Italia final, thereby securing a first major trophy for 51 years, Bologna’s supercup debut is something of a bonus.

Under Vincenzo Italiano, the Emilian club are competing well on all fronts this season, sitting sixth in Serie A and in good shape to reach the Europa League’s last 16; they also began their cup defence by beating nearby Parma earlier this month.

However, Bologna were beaten by fellow top-four hopefuls Juventus last time out, with Torbjorn Heggem seeing red midway through the second half of a 1-0 defeat at Stadio Dall’Ara.

Given they have now failed to keep a clean sheet for six games, facing the attacking might of Inter twice in the space of two weeks will prove a true test - after clashing in Saudi Arabia, the sides are set to meet again in Milan at the start of January.

Bologna form (all competitions):

W L W D W L

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L W W W L W

Team News

News from Inter’s infirmary has been mixed, as Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from an adductor issue and Matteo Darmian can return after nearly three months on the sidelines, but two regular starters are unavailable.

Veteran defender Francesco Acerbi is still ruled out by a thigh injury, while wing-back Denzel Dumfries has undergone ankle surgery and may not return until March.

Once again, there will be a three-way battle to partner star man Martinez, who is the Supercoppa’s all-time top scorer, alongside his compatriot Paulo Dybala on four goals. Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are all in contention.

Another Argentinian striker, Santiago Castro, is expected to lead Bologna’s attack, after Thijs Dallinga failed to make the most of his opportunity against Juve.

Whoever starts should be supported by Italy winger Orsolini, who has recorded five goal involvements across his last six games against Inter.

Meanwhile, experienced midfielder Remo Freuler and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski headline the Rossoblu’s absence list.

Italiano also has some selection concerns at the back, with Martin Vitik and Nicolo Casale injured, while Jhon Lucumi is still struggling with a tendon problem; fortunately, Heggem’s pending suspension only applies to Serie A.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Bologna 1-2 Inter Milan

The last time Inter drew any match was back in June, at the Club World Cup - Chivu's first as head coach - and that run will continue.

While Bologna have both the style and steel to cause plenty of problems, the Nerazzurri can call upon a much stronger front line, which could make all the difference at Al-Awwal Park.

