Preview: Lazio vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

After progressing to the cup quarter-finals in midweek, Lazio will return to league duty on Sunday evening, when they play Serie A high-flyers Bologna in Rome.

Earning swift revenge for last week's top-flight defeat, the Biancocelesti beat AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, setting up a future clash with the Rossoblu.

Just five days after losing a tense contest 1-0 at San Siro, Lazio turned the tables on Milan, with Mattia Zaccagni scoring the decisive goal at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The capital club held firm before their skipper struck deep into the second half, and his near-post header was enough to reach the cup quarter-finals.

As fate would have it, Lazio are set to meet Bologna in the next round - with that tie taking place in February - but they first have some catching-up to do in Serie A. Maurizio Sarri's men sit eighth in the league table, trailing several European contenders.

So, they will look to continue their impressive home form on Sunday, having earned 13 of 18 points this season at the Olimpico - including maximum hauls from the last three, all without conceding.

After keeping clean sheets in recent home victories over Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce - plus against Milan in the Coppa Italia - Sarri's side have posted eight shut-outs across all competitions.

Furthermore, Lazio have won five of their last six home games against Bologna, meaning history will be on their side this weekend.

Taking into account meetings between the teams at Stadio Dall'Ara, Bologna have actually won three of the last four overall - as many wins as across the previous 22.

More pertinently, the Rossoblu are unbeaten in five Serie A away games - while averaging over two goals - before heading down to the capital.

For their part, last term's winners reached the Coppa Italia quarters by beating Emilian rivals Parma 2-1 on Thursday, thanks to Santiago Castro's late goal.

Vincenzo Italiano's side are also on course for a Europa League playoff place, but their unbeaten streak across all competitions was halted at 12 matches on Monday evening.

Unexpectedly dealt a first domestic defeat since September by Cremonese, they missed the chance to go third in the table, with Jamie Vardy helping himself to a double at the Dall'Ara.

So, as one of seven clubs all within range of top spot, they will be keen to avoid another setback on Sunday.

Lazio Serie A form:

W D W L W L

Lazio form (all competitions):

D W L W L W

Bologna Serie A form:

D D W W W L

Bologna form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

© Imago Due to several absences and an ongoing transfer ban, Sarri has limited options to choose from, so Lazio's XI may be similar to that which started in midweek. Last term's top scorer Taty Castellanos was back in the lineup after a long layoff, and he could lead the hosts' attack once again. The Biancocelesti's injury list still features Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella and Danilo Cataldi, but Matteo Cancellieri has resumed full training and should make the bench. Meanwhile, Martin Vitik, Remo Freuler and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski will all be missing from Bologna's travelling party. Amid a packed December schedule - including games in Serie A, the Europa League and Supercoppa Italiana - Italiano is set to make several changes to the team that beat Parma. Even so, Lazio legend Ciro Immobile will surely be restricted to a cameo role. After a rare rest on Thursday, Riccardo Orsolini will try to boost his tally of 15 Serie A goals in 2025 - more than any other player - needing just two more to equal the Rossoblu's club record for a calendar year.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Vecino, Basic; Isaksen, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

We say: Lazio 0-0 Bologna

In straitened circumstances, Lazio have transformed themselves into clean-sheet specialists, so they may be able to keep Bologna's talented attack at arm's length.

Both would probably settle for one point from such a well-matched contest - albeit the Rossoblu face a tough run between now and mid-January.

