Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie latest

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to recover from a damaging defeat when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, with the result leaving them down in 11th spot in the Premier League table on 22 points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Liverpool, who are seventh in the division on 26 points.
James Maddison
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the Englishman is targeting a return to action during next year's pre-season.
Dominic Solanke
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Solanke underwent ankle surgery at the end of September, and he remains on the sidelines, with a clear return date for the striker unclear at this stage of proceedings.
Radu Dragusin
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: December 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)
Dragusin is yet to play a single minute of senior football this season due to a knee injury, but the defender recently featured in an Under-21s game and could be available before the end of the month.
Dejan Kulusevski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Kulusevski is still recovering from a knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season, and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.
Yves Bissouma
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Bissouma continues to recover from an ankle injury while the club deals with “an internal matter” relating to the midfielder being filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon earlier this year.
Destiny Udogie
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Brentford)
Udogie picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle on December 2, and the defender will not be back until the start of 2026.
Kota Takai
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Takai is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham since joining in the summer due to a thigh injury, and the defender is still not being considered for selection despite recently featuring for the Under-21s.
Pape Sarr
Status: Out
Type of issue: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Tottenham are currently without the services of Sarr due to the midfielder's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham Hotspur have no suspended players for this match.