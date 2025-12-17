Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie latest

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 15:44 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:05

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to recover from a damaging defeat when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, with the result leaving them down in 11th spot in the Premier League table on 22 points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Liverpool, who are seventh in the division on 26 points.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the Englishman is targeting a return to action during next year's pre-season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Solanke underwent ankle surgery at the end of September, and he remains on the sidelines, with a clear return date for the striker unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Dragusin is yet to play a single minute of senior football this season due to a knee injury, but the defender recently featured in an Under-21s game and could be available before the end of the month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is still recovering from a knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season, and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Bissouma continues to recover from an ankle injury while the club deals with “an internal matter” relating to the midfielder being filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon earlier this year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Brentford)

Udogie picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle on December 2, and the defender will not be back until the start of 2026.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Takai is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham since joining in the summer due to a thigh injury, and the defender is still not being considered for selection despite recently featuring for the Under-21s.

Status: Out

Type of issue: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Tottenham are currently without the services of Sarr due to the midfielder's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no suspended players for this match.