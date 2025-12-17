How to watch Everton vs Arsenal: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 17 Dec 2025 18:47 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 18:52

Arsenal will continue their Premier League title bid when they travel to Merseyside for Saturday's meeting with Everton.

The Gunners are sitting two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while David Moyes's side head into the weekend in ninth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League fixture.

What time does Everton vs. Arsenal kick off?

The contest will get underway at 8pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Everton vs. Arsenal being played?

Arsenal will make their first trip to Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium, which can hold 52,769 spectators.

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with the Toffees when they made their last visit to Goodison Park in April.

How to watch Everton vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the Premier League clash on the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app. If you are not a Sky customer, you can purchase a NOW TV pass to catch all the action from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Highlights

Match of the Day will have highlights of the game, with the programme set to start at 10:20pm on BBC One on Saturday.

The BBC Sport website should also upload match highlights, while a recap of the game will also be available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Everton and Arsenal?

Everton have won four of their last six Premier League matches, although they lost 2-0 in their most recent outing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Having failed to win their last five meetings with Arsenal, the Toffees are hoping to beat the Gunners for the first time since picking a 1-0 win in February 2023.

Arsenal may be leading the way in the Premier League, but they will be keen to produce a strong performance after underwhelming in their last two top-flight appearances.

Mikel Arteta's charges conceded in stoppage time in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, before they required two own goals to see off basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.