Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 10:08 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 10:08

Real Madrid will be aiming to finish their 2026 on a positive note when they welcome Sevilla to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos have had a recent wobble, which has seen them pass up first position in the La Liga table to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants currently four points clear at the summit.

Xabi Alonso's side did manage to return to winning ways in La Liga last weekend, though, beating Alaves 2-1, before securing their spot in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 3-2 success over CF Talavera on Wednesday night.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Alaves in the Copa del Rey, but the visitors did beat Real Oviedo 1-0 in La Liga last weekend, with the result leaving them in ninth spot in the division.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Real Madrid and Sevilla ahead of their contest at Bernabeu this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 197

Real Madrid wins: 108

Draws: 32

Sevilla wins: 57

These two teams have met on 197 occasions throughout history, and it is Real Madrid that lead the head-to-head record, having won 108 times to Sevilla's 57, while there have also been 32 draws between the two teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, with the Portuguese netting an incredible 27 times against Sevilla during his time at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have scored 416 goals against Sevilla, conceding 266, while they have unsurprisingly also been the dominant force in the La Liga meetings between the two sides, winning 89 of their 162 matches in Spain's top flight, losing 45.

Sevilla beat Real Madrid twice in 2018, but they are currently on a 13-game winless run against the capital giants, suffering 11 defeats in the process, including a 4-2 defeat at Bernabeu in December 2024 and a 2-0 reverse at Estadio Ramon in May 2025.

Seven of Real Madrid's last 10 league wins over Sevilla have come by just the odd goal, but they netted four times against them when the two teams last locked horns in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Not since December 2008 have Sevilla beaten Real Madrid away from home in the league, with the visitors triumphing in a seven-goal thriller.

Real Madrid have some big recent home wins over Sevilla to their name, meanwhile, notably a 5-0 success in December 2017 and a 7-3 triumph in October 2013.

Last 20 meetings

May 18, 2025: Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2024: Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla (La Liga)

Feb 25, 2024: Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Oct 21, 2023: Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 27, 2023: Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 22, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2022: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 28, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

May 09, 2021: Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla (La Liga)

Dec 05, 2020: Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 18, 2020: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

Sep 22, 2019: Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 19, 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2018: Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 09, 2018: Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 09, 2017: Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

May 14, 2017: Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

Jan 15, 2017: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 12, 2017: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Jan 04, 2017: Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 18, 2025: Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2024: Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla (La Liga)

Feb 25, 2024: Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla (La Liga)

Oct 21, 2023: Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 27, 2023: Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 22, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2022: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 28, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

May 09, 2021: Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla (La Liga)

Dec 05, 2020: Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)