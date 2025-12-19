La Liga
Real Madrid
Dec 20, 2025 8.00pm
Sevilla

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Real Madrid will face Sevilla on Saturday night in what is their final match of 2025.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while the visitors sit ninth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID VS. SEVILLA

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Endrick (suspended)

Doubtful: Raul Asencio (illness), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (overload), Federico Valverde (overload), Ferland Mendy (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

SEVILLA

Out: Akor Adams (AFCON), Chidera Ejuke (AFCON), Ruben Vargas (thigh), Adnan Januzaj (thigh), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring), Gabriel Suazo (muscle)

Doubtful: Kike Salas (groin), Marcao (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh), Orjan Nyland (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrin, Oso; Agoume, Sow, Mendy; Romero, A Sanchez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe