Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:00

Real Madrid will face Sevilla on Saturday night in what is their final match of 2025.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while the visitors sit ninth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Endrick (suspended)

Doubtful: Raul Asencio (illness), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (overload), Federico Valverde (overload), Ferland Mendy (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

SEVILLA

Out: Akor Adams (AFCON), Chidera Ejuke (AFCON), Ruben Vargas (thigh), Adnan Januzaj (thigh), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring), Gabriel Suazo (muscle)

Doubtful: Kike Salas (groin), Marcao (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh), Orjan Nyland (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrin, Oso; Agoume, Sow, Mendy; Romero, A Sanchez