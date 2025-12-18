Real Madrid vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 16:22 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:34

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Sevilla on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Los Palanganas are down in ninth, boasting 20 points from their first 16 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Real Madrid were given a scare by third-tier outfit CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, with the hosts scoring twice in the latter stages, but Los Blancos had enough of a cushion to avoid an upset, progressing to the round of 16 courtesy of a 3-2 success.

Xabi Alonso's side also beat Alaves 2-1 in La Liga last weekend, and back-to-back wins have made everyone associated with Real Madrid feel a bit better heading towards the winter break, but the pressure is straight back on the team heading into the clash with Sevilla.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, and they have won six of their seven home league matches this season.

Anything less than a win would go down as a major disappointment, but Barcelona have a tough game against Villarreal this weekend, so the picture at the top could change entirely in the next gameweek, with Real Madrid perhaps regaining some control.

Not since December 2008 have Sevilla overcome Real Madrid away from home in the league, and Los Blancos are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run against Saturday's opponents.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto Sevilla have lost 11 of their last 13 matches against Real Madrid, including a 4-2 defeat at Bernabeu in December 2024 and a 2-0 reverse at Estadio Ramon in May 2025. However, Los Nervionenses were excellent in La Liga last weekend, recording a 4-0 victory over Real Oviedo, with the result moving them into ninth spot in the table, only five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis. Matias Almeyda's side have caused teams problems on their travels this season, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and four defeats from their eight league games away from home. Sevilla were also in Copa del Rey action on Wednesday, but they were unable to progress to the last-16 stage of the competition, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Alaves. Los Nervionenses have only lost one of their last four matches in all competitions, and they will be looking to take advantage of the fact that Real Madrid will again be missing a number of key players.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

DDDWLW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

DWLLWW

Sevilla La Liga form:

LWLLDW

Sevilla form (all competitions):

LLWDWL

Team News

Real Madrid will once again be missing Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Alvaro Carreras (suspended) and Endrick (suspended) for the La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Raul Asencio (illness), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (overload), Federico Valverde (overload) and Ferland Mendy (muscle) will all be assessed before any final decisions are made by head coach Alonso.

Kylian Mbappe is carrying a knee issue, but the importance of this match means that the France international will again start, while Rudiger should be fit to feature in the middle of the defence in what would be a major boost due to the team's severe issues when it comes to absences.

As for Sevilla, Akor Adams (AFCON), Chidera Ejuke (AFCON), Ruben Vargas (thigh), Adnan Januzaj (thigh), Tanguy Nianzou (hamstring) and Gabriel Suazo (muscle) are definitely out.

Kike Salas (groin), Marcao (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (thigh) and Orjan Nyland (muscle) may also be missing, with the visitors also having a number of fitness problems heading into the winter break.

However, Isaac Romero will be back in the side after serving a suspension, with the Spaniard potentially being joined in the final third of the field by Alexis Sanchez.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrin, Oso; Agoume, Sow, Mendy; Romero, A Sanchez

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are capable of making this a very uncomfortable match for Real Madrid, and the hosts might need to remain patient, but we are expecting Los Blancos to enter the winter break in Spain off the back of a much-needed win.

