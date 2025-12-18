Preview: Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 16:01 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 01:51

With Champions League football the ambition for both, sixth-placed Stuttgart will welcome fifth-placed Hoffenheim to MHPArena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Die Roten beat Werder Bremen 4-0 on December 14 and have 25 points, one fewer than the visitors, who won 4-1 against Hamburger SV 4-1 on December 13.

Match preview

Stuttgart were dominant against Bremen, preventing their opponents from creating any big chances, and they have now scored eight goals in their last two games.

Sebastian Hoeness's side have proven to be defensively vulnerable, with his team conceding at least two goals in four of their past eight outings, keeping three clean sheets in that time.

The hosts are one point from fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who they play on January 10, but a win on Saturday could be of vital importance considering Leverkusen face second-placed RB Leipzig on the weekend.

Victory for Stuttgart would also be their third consecutive triumph in all competitions, but it would be their third loss in six if they suffered defeat.

Die Roten's form at home has been outstanding given they have emerged as winners in eight of their nine most recent fixtures at MHPArena, losing just once in that time.

© Imago

Hoffenheim's win against Hamburger was the sixth time in their last nine matches that they scored at least three goals.

Christian Ilzer will hope that his players can keep their third clean sheet in 16 contests, but it would also be their second in four games.

Die Kraichgauer settles for two 1-1 stalemates with Stuttgart in their Bundesliga clashes in 2024-25, and each side has only claimed one win in their past six encounters.

Hoffenheim's form of late is excellent, with the club taking three points in six of their eight most recent league clashes, a period in which they succumbed to one loss.

The visitors have only lost two of their nine away matches this term, though it should be noted that they were beaten in two and held to two draws in their last six fixtures on the road.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

L

L

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

W

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Stuttgart will be unable to select striker Ermedin Demirovic because of a foot issue, while attacker Bilal El Khannouss is away on international duty with Morocco.

Deniz Undav has scored nine goals and provided three assists in his last nine matches, and the centre-forward is likely to be supported by Nikolas Nartey and Jamie Leweling.

Considering Luca Jaquez is dealing with a hamstring injury, expect Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot and Ramon Hendriks to be selected.

Hoffenheim's only two absentees are defender Koki Machida (knee) and attacker Bazoumana Toure, the latter of whom is with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari may play in the middle of a back four, while Tim Lemperle and Fisnik Asllani could feature in the frontline.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Karazor, Stiller, Mittelstadt; Nartey, Leweling; Undav

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric; Lemperle, Asllani

We say: Stuttgart 3-2 Hoffenheim

Considering that both teams have been strong in the final third, it would not be surprising if Saturday's clash was a high-scoring affair.

While Hoffenheim have been in fine form, they have encountered problems on the road in recent weeks, and perhaps Stuttgart could take advantage of the visitors at MHPArena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.