Real Madrid lineup vs. Sevilla: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga showdown at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 16:37 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:35

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will again be missing a number of important players for Saturday's La Liga contest with Sevilla at Bernabeu.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Alvaro Carreras (suspended) and Endrick (suspended) are definite absentees.

Meanwhile, Raul Asencio (illness), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (overload), Federico Valverde (overload) and Ferland Mendy (muscle) need to be assessed before final decisions can be made.

The expectation is that Asencio and Valverde will be in a position to start this weekend, while Fran Garcia has completed his league suspension.

There are problems at the back, but Real Madrid are strong further forward, with Rodrygo again in line to feature in the starting XI, as he is being rewarded for his impressive form.

Vinicius Junior will also feature from the first whistle, as will Kylian Mbappe despite concerns over a knee issue which is still causing the Frenchman a degree of pain.

Thibaut Courtois will also start between the sticks after being rested against CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey last time out.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius