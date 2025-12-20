Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'eye' Serie A star to strengthen decisive execution in final-third

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 17:55

Manchester United are reportedly looking to acquire a top Serie A talent in an effort to bolster options in attacking midfield.

The Red Devils are undergoing rebuilding under Ruben Amorim as they bid to establish a new identity under the former Sporting Lisbon boss.

While results have been mixed under Amorim, the Manchester giants have at least had a decent-to-good year in the Portuguese manager's first full season, positioned sixth in the Premier League table ahead of gameweek 17.

Given their improvement from the disaster that was the 2024-25 season, when they ended the campaign in 15th, the Red Devils are understood to be keen to make a splash to build on their current results.

Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'identify' high-profile Serie A talent to strengthen midfield

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

According to Defensa Central via Madrid Universal, United are prepared to launch a staggering €80m (£70m) bid to secure the signature of Como sensation Nico Paz.

The Argentine playmaker has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Serie A since moving to Italy in a search for regular first-team football last summer.

Only Lautaro Martinez (11) has more goal involvements in Serie A than Paz (10), with the Spaniard scoring five and assisting as many this term, highlighting his impressive start for the Lariani.

While Real Madrid reportedly retain a buy-back clause worth approximately €9m (£7.9m) in the summer of 2026 and €10m (£8.8m), United are hopeful that a massive financial package could tempt all parties into a deal.

The United hierarchy view the 21-year-old as a potential long-term fix for a midfield that has often lacked dynamism and technical precision during the club's recent slump.

Nico Paz: Will Man Utd really spend that much on reported target?

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

The situation is complicated by the fact that Real are believed to hold a 50% sell-on clause, meaning they would pocket €40m (£35m) if the Red Devils proceed with their reported €80m valuation.

This significant windfall could leave the Spanish giants with a difficult decision regarding whether to activate their buy-back option or allow the player to move to the Premier League.

Paz has been the heartbeat of Cesc Fabregas's side this season, showcasing the progressive passing and shot-creating actions that have alerted Europe's elite.

Without the ball, the 21-year-old has put in 2.24 tackles per 90 in the last year, placing him in the 95th percentile among attacking midfielders in Europe's top leagues, while he is in the 87th percentile for average interceptions, as per Fbref.

For United, securing such a coveted talent would represent a significant statement of intent; however, they must weigh the cost against other pressing defensive and deep midfield needs within Amorim's squad.