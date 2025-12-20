Erling Haaland record: Manchester City star hits pre-Christmas Premier League landmark after West Ham brace

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 18:38 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 18:48

Erling Haaland emulated three Premier League icons after scoring twice in Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s brace came either side of Tijjani Reijnders’s 38-minute strike as Pep Guardiola’s team returned to the top of the Premier League table before Arsenal’s trip to Everton.

Guardiola’s side entered the festive period knowing that victory at the Etihad Stadium would pile pressure on title rivals, and Haaland needed just five minutes to score his 18th league goal of 2025-26.

Another came a few minutes after the hour, sealing a winning afternoon in Manchester for the Cityzens, who now hope for an Arsenal slip over the festive period.

The interim leaders can now anticipate a busy winter schedule with their talismanic forward in historic form.

Haaland matches historic Premier League goalscoring record

.Haaland etched his name further into the history books by netting twice in the 3-0 triumph over the Hammers.

The brace took the forward to 19 goals for the current campaign, a tally reached in just 17 top-flight appearances.

By hitting this figure, Haaland has equalled the record for the most goals scored by a player before Christmas in a single Premier League season.

The Norwegian now shares this prestigious milestone with Andy Cole, Kevin Phillips and Luis Suarez, who achieved the feat in their respective record-breaking campaigns in 1993-94, 1999-00 and 2013-14, respectively.

19 - Erling Haaland's 19 goals are the joint-most any player has scored before Christmas in a Premier League season, level with Andy Cole in 1993-94, Kevin Phillips in 1999-00, and Luis Suárez in 2013-14. Feast. pic.twitter.com/JcDWj4ZlBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2025

Comparing Haaland to the Premier League elite

Haaland’s latest double sees him move to 104 Premier League goals, remarkably surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and drawing level with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The Man City forward has achieved this century of goals in significantly fewer matches than his predecessors, further underlining his unprecedented efficiency in the English top flight.

The Norwegian’s 19 strikes this term have been supplemented by four assists, taking his total goal involvements to 23 in what is shaping up to be his most prolific year.

Seven of Haaland’s 19 goals have been match-winning efforts, highlighting that he scores decisive goals for the title challengers.

With eight more goals than Brentford’s Igor Thiago, the City forward is favourite to claim this season’s Golden Boot, which would be his third in English football.