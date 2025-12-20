Man City 3-0 West Ham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Erling Haaland scores twice to send City top of the Premier League

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Dec 2025 17:00 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 18:51

Erling Haaland scored twice to help Manchester City claim an important 3-0 Premier League win over a wasteful West Ham United outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League’s top scorer needed just five minutes to open the scoring with a close-range finish on a bitterly cold Manchester afternoon, putting the Citizens 1-0 up for the 10th time in the top flight this season.

West Ham regrouped well and City’s early dynamism and fluidity dissipated midway through the first half, but they soon regained control of proceedings and doubled their advantage when Tijjani Reijnders smashed a shot into the roof of the net shortly before the break.

The Hammers made the stronger start to the second half, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Crysencio Summerville and Freddie Potts with a double save - having previously not made a single stop in the first 45 - before birthday boy Jarrod Bowen came close with two low shots, one into the side netting and another rolled across the face of goals.

However West Ham were made to rue their missed opportunities as Haaland scored his second - his 19th Premier League goal of the season - and City’s third, courtesy of a fortunate ricochet and a defensive mix-up inside the penalty area.

Man City eventually got the job done and victory in their final home game of 2025 has seen them climb to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since the opening weekend of the season in August.

However, title rivals Arsenal will make a swift return to the summit and move two points clear if they win away against Everton later this evening.

As for West Ham, defeat represents their 10th in the Premier League this season and guarantees their place in the relegation zone at Christmas, sitting 18th and three points adrift of safety.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

After making seven changes to the side that beat Brentford 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in midweek, Pep Guardiola reverted to the same side that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, turning to a familiar group of first-team stars who have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks.

While City’s performance against West Ham was far from perfect, Guardiola will be pleased to have seen his team extend their winning run in all competitions to seven matches, keeping a clean sheet in four of those.

In fact, the Citizens have now won 11 of their last 13 (L2) in all tournaments, while they have concluded 2025 with 10 home victories in their last 11 games at the Etihad - a 2-0 Champions loss to Bayer Leverkusen representing the only blot on their copybook.

The positive momentum that City have built has been crucial in their quest to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title, and although Guardiola is unable to call upon seven first team players at present due to injury or international commitments, he still has a plethora of talented players at his disposal that have found a way to grind out important victories and will be key heading into a busy fixture schedule.

As for West Ham, they will be rueing their missed opportunities in the second half and can ill-afford to not take their chances in future matches if they wish to climb away from the relegation picture this season.

The Hammers are now guaranteed to be in the relegation zone at Christmas - it will be the fifth time they have been in the bottom three at Christmas, but they have avoided the drop on the two previous occasions, so that will at least provide some comfort for Hammers supporters.

MAN CITY VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. West Ham (5th min, Man City 1-0 West Ham)

The perfect start for Man City!

Nico Gonzalez slips a smart pass into the path of Phil Foden on the left side of the penalty area, and he squares it across the box for Haaland, whose first shot with his left foot is saved brilliantly by Alphonse Areola low on the ground.

However, City's No.9 fires home the rebound with his right boot, netting his 18th Premier League goal of the season to put the hosts into an early lead.

Tijjani Reijnders goal vs. West Ham (39th min, Man City 2-0 West Ham)

Reijnders doubles Man City's lead!

Mateus Fernandes runs himself into a cul-de-sac outside West Ham's box and Rayan Cherki silkily takes the ball off him before feeding Haaland inside the penalty box.

Haaland then rolls the ball into the path of Reijnders, who fires his powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Erling Haaland goal vs. West Ham (69th min, Man City 3-0 West Ham)

Haaland scores again!

Man City survive second-half pressure from West Ham and increase their lead in somewhat fortunate circumstances.

Substitutes Savinho and Rico Lewis combine, before a defensive mix-up from the Hammers inside the penalty box sees a ricochet fall kindly for Haaland to side-foot a shot into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

The man who made the difference yet again for Man City, Erling Haaland continues to deliver in the final third and contributed to all three of City’s goal against West Ham (two goals, one assist).

The Norwegian (104) has now scored more Premier League goals than five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (103 and has drawn level with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

His 19 Premier League goals this season is also the joint-most by any player before Christmas in the division’s history, level with Andy Cole in 1993-94, Kevin Phillips in 1999-00, and Luis Suárez in 2013-14.

MAN CITY VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 66%-34% West Ham

Shots: Man City 19-8 West Ham

Shots on target: Man City 8-3 West Ham

Corners: Man City 6-0 West Ham

Fouls: Man City 16-11 West Ham

BEST STATS

10 - Erling Haaland has put Manchester City 1-0 ahead in 10 of their 17 Premier League games this season. No other player has scored the opener in more than five games in the competition in 2025-26. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/rr5Xevc1bC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2025

Erling Haaland has now scored more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (104). ⚽️ https://t.co/WUks91XfZB — Squawka (@Squawka) December 20, 2025

19 - Erling Haaland's 19 goals are the joint-most any player has scored before Christmas in a Premier League season, level with Andy Cole in 1993-94, Kevin Phillips in 1999-00, and Luis Suárez in 2013-14. Feast. pic.twitter.com/JcDWj4ZlBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2025

Pep Guardiola has faced West Ham more times without losing than any other side in the Premier League during his managerial career (19).



WWWWWWWWDWWDWWWWWWW



His 17 wins against the Hammers is also his most against an opponent in the competition. ? pic.twitter.com/P3ORwiEAwg — Squawka (@Squawka) December 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now have a full week to prepare for their next Premier League fixture and final match of 2025 away against Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

As for West Ham, they are also next in action on December 27 when they return to the London Stadium to face Fulham.