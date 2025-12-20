Man United head coach Ruben Amorim says there is a "feeling of entitlement" at the club which needs to change

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 07:26 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 07:28

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has criticised Harry Amass and Chido Obi for their reactions to recent comments from the Portuguese.

Amorim said that Amass, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, was currently "struggling in the Championship", while he also referenced the fact that Obi was not a guaranteed starter for the Under-21s when discussing the young players at Old Trafford.

Amass reacted to the comments by posting a picture of him with a Player of the Month award at Sheffield Wednesday on his social media account, while Obi's image was one of him scoring for the Under-21s.

Amorim was asked about the reactions during his press conference on Friday, and the Man United head coach has said that there is "the feeling of entitlement" at the club.

"I think is the feeling of entitlement that we have in our club," Amorim told reporters. "Sometimes strong words is not bad words, sometimes difficult moments is not the bad things for the kids.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Amorim criticises Amass, Obi for social media reactions

"We don't need to be always with accolades in everything in every situation, we are not helping. That's why when you guys talk about a lot of players nowadays that they go against the clubs and everything happened because they feel entitlement.

"I have that feeling all the time that we need to fight against this feeling. Sometimes I'm the first one to say that I'm failing this club inside the pitch, I have that feeling we are not performing the way we should be but outside the pitch, I guarantee you I'm not failing to this club.

"I think it's something in our club, and we talk about the players sometimes forget about what it means to play for Manchester United. We as a club sometimes forget who we are and that's that's the feeling that I have. I understand everything is the environment, is the moment of the players, the kids they feel entitled.

"They feel free to respond to the manager with a picture, my office is open, nobody is coming to talk to me. And that is the way we can solve things. I think we need to change first as a club and then everything is going to change.

© Imago

Amorim: "I didn't say anything wrong"

"I didn't say anything wrong. I just spoke about how the luck of playing for Manchester United. Sometimes you play for Manchester United and you go see different realities and you understand that football can be so different and that you are really lucky to be in Manchester United.

"That was my point but, again, let's move on and with the time that I think these things will change."

Amass, 18, has featured on 16 occasions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, scoring once and providing one assist, and it has been claimed that he could move to a Championship club higher up the table for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Obi, 18, has scored five times and registered three assists in 15 appearances for Man United's Under-21s this season, including three goals in eight outings in Premier League 2.