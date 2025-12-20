Man United head coach Ruben Amorim disputes Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League title claim

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 07:43 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 10:06

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has disputed Sir Alex Ferguson's claim that it could take '10 or 11 years' for the Red Devils to win the Premier League title again.

Ferguson guided Man United to their 20th top-flight title in 2012-13, but it has been a struggle for the Red Devils since, with the club suffering in the years after the Scot's departure.

The legendary manager has backed Amorim to bring the glory years back to Old Trafford, but Ferguson has said that it could be a decade before the club manage to win another Premier League title.

Amorim, speaking during his press conference on Friday, said that he is fully expecting Man United to be champions again "in the next years".

‘He understands football more than me, especially English football. But I think we will not take that long to win a league. I don’t know which manager, but I truly believe we are going to fight for the title in the next years," Amorim told reporters.

Amorim: "We are going to fight for the title in the next years"

Ferguson told Press Box PR: "He [Amorim] is a good personality. It is not easy. I remember looking back on my own time there, starting off when Liverpool were the bee’s knees.

"They were a fantastic club winning the European Cup four times and all that, but then it took them 31 years to win the league again.

"We are now in the same situation. It could be ten years, could be 11 years, because of that cycle. It has to be thought out carefully and we have to make sure the recruitment is going to be better than what it was.

"I think the appointment of the goalkeeper (Senne Lammens) has made a difference. He's young at 23, he’s quick, a big lad, good feet and hands, and I think that helps.

"I think they have needed that player. United have always had inspirational players over the years. I think that has helped. The other two, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, they look as if they will contribute to the recovery of our form.

Ferguson endorses Lammens, Mbeumo, Cunha signings at Man United

"I think my appetite was for young people and players. When I went to St Mirren, they had no money. The best thing I could do was sit at the coaching schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the young players, and then five ended up becoming internationals.

"Then I went to Aberdeen and continued that ethic; we won the European Cup without our own training ground and eight players were produced by the club. It was fantastic.

"When I went to United, Bobby Charlton was in the meeting and I said: 'I don’t know why you have appointed me unless you give me the reign to produce young players.' Bobby said, 'That’s done, you’ve got the job.' Bobby Charlton was a fantastic man."

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and 10 points behind leaders Arsenal.