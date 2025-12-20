Marcus Rashford to Barcelona: Englishman must meet 'one condition' to make permanent move happen

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 01:02 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 01:06

Marcus Rashford is reportedly more likely to get his permanent move to Barcelona than he is to return to Manchester United after his loan spell.

Deemed surplus to requirements during the winter window of the 2024-25 campaign, the Englishman joined Aston Villa temporarily, but Unai Emery's team did not make the deal permanent.

Still effectively persona non grata under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old was still out of favour despite showing flashes of form at Villa Park, where he scored four times in 17 appearances.

The England international eventually secured his desired move to La Liga in July, joining Barcelona on a season-long loan arrangement with an agreement in place to make permanent for €35m (£26m).

Barcelona 'increasingly likely' to trigger Rashford clause

According to Mundo Deportivo via Mirror Football, Barcelona are now leaning towards making Rashford's stay in Catalonia permanent during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The on-loan forward has already registered 15 goal contributions across all competitions this season, including a vital late strike in the recent 2-0 Copa del Rey victory over Guadalajara.

Rashford's ability to impact games from the left flank has helped Flick's side open up a four-point advantage over rivals Real Madrid in the title race.

The forward is understood to be eager to remain in Spain long-term, having already contributed commendably since his arrival.

However, one element could still play a part in Blaugurana's final decision on the England international.

Rashford vs. Raphinha could decide Englishman's Barcelona fate

Although the source above hints that any decision to pursue a permanent deal is closely tied to the future of manager Hansi Flick, who is expected to extend his own contract at the club until 2028, another factor could be involved.

The England star must still navigate intense competition for places following the recent return of vice-captain Raphinha from a leg injury.

While Rashford's current output is impressive, the club are reportedly monitoring how he fares in a rotational role during the second half of the campaign before finalising the transfer.

Should he maintain his current levels of precision and work rate, a cut-price return to Old Trafford appears almost entirely out of the question.

Flick is believed to be a massive admirer of Rashford's professional mentality and his versatility across the front line, qualities that fit the manager's tactical demands perfectly.