Barcelona transfer news: Nico Schlotterbeck 'off the table' as Barca eye two new defensive options

By Axel Clody | 26 Jan 2026 08:22 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:40

FC Barcelona do not intend to accelerate their pursuit of Nico Schlotterbeck during the next summer transfer window and have two other centre-backs in their sights.

Set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, Nico Schlotterbeck was a serious option for FC Barcelona in their bid to strengthen their defence next summer.

Schlotterbeck deemed too slow for Barca

© Imago

The 26-year-old left-footer, who could have been Inigo Martinez's replacement, is now reportedly no longer in the Catalan club's plans.

Indeed, Sport report that the German's profile does not match what the Blaugrana are looking for.

Despite his defensive solidity and affordable price tag on paper, Schlotterbeck's pace is considered insufficient. Barcelona operate with a high defensive line and play the offside trap.

Van de Ven and Bastoni in Barca's sights

© Imago

As such, quick centre-backs are the Spanish giants' priority. They have therefore chosen to focus on two other options: Alessandro Bastoni and Micky van de Ven.

The former, a key player at Inter Milan, is reportedly Barcelona's current top target.

However, this dream has already been described as impossible for Barcelona. Indeed, unless a star departs next summer, it seems difficult to imagine FC Barcelona being able to afford the Italian, who is valued at £67.8m (€80m) by Transfermarkt and will not be sold on the cheap by the Nerazzurri.