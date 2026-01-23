Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 12:18

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign with a contest against basement side Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Oviedo sit bottom of the division on 13 points.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of the contest at Camp Nou.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 83

Barcelona wins: 47

Draws: 12

Real Oviedo wins: 24

Barcelona and Real Oviedo have locked horns on 83 previous occasions in all competitions, and it is Barcelona that lead the head-to-head record 47 wins to Real Oviedo's 24, while the points have been shared on 12 occasions throughout history.

The last match between the two sides took place in September 2025, with Barcelona running out 3-1 winners, but incredibly Real Oviedo were victorious in their last meeting at Camp Nou, posting a 1-0 success in May 2001.

Two of the last four meetings between the two teams have been won by Real Oviedo, while Barcelona have not overcome the Blues at Camp Nou since December 1999.

In La Liga, the pair have locked horns on 77 occasions, with Barcelona leading the head-to-head record 43 wins to 24, while there have also been 10 draws.

Cesar Rodriguez - a true Barcelona legend - is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, netting 16 times for Barcelona against Real Oviedo.

Last five La Liga meetings

Sep 25, 2025: Real Oviedo 1-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 27, 2001: Barcelona 0-1 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2001: Real Oviedo 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 14, 2000: Real Oviedo 3-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 03, 1999: Barcelona 3-2 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

