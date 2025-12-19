Aston Villa lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Emiliano Martinez injury update

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 14:42 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 14:53

Aston Villa number one Emiliano Martinez may be fit to make his return from a back injury in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Villa Park.

The Argentine has been absent for the Villans' last two matches, but Unai Emery confirmed on Friday that he was doing individual training again and feeling "much better" with two days to go.

As a result, Marco Bizot's brief run in the team could come to an end, although Emery will not be welcoming back Pau Torres (calf) or Tyrone Mings (thigh) for at least another couple of weeks.

Former Man United defender Victor Lindelof should therefore partner Ezri Konsa against his old employers, while Matty Cash and Ian Maatsen - now seemingly first-choice in the Premier League over Lucas Digne - complete an unchanged back four.

Midfield fulcrums Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara should also be guarantees for a game of this magnitude, and the same goes for the highly influential Youri Tielemans in the most advanced engine room role.

Emery's attacking dilemma is made slightly easier by Jadon Sancho's absence through ineligibility, but there was little chance of John McGinn, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins losing their places anyway.

Rogers inspired Villa to a tremendous 3-2 comeback win over West Ham United last weekend, but none of the Englishman's last six Premier League goal involvements have come on home soil.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

> Click here to see how Man Utd could line up for this game