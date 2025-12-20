Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche makes two changes

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 18:36

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has received three boosts and two blows ahead of Monday's Premier League fixture with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

On the back of scoring one goal and setting up two more in last weekend's 3-0 trouncing of Tottenham Hotspur, midfield fulcrum Ibrahim Sangare has jetted off to represent Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, as has fringe defender Willy Boly.

However, on three more pleasing notes, Matz Sels (groin) and Nicolas Dominguez (knee) are expected to be passed fit for the trip south, while Taiwo Awoniyi is training well and might be in with a chance of playing too.

Awoniyi could potentially be an option up front while Chris Wood continues to recover from a knee problem, but Dyche will almost certainly stick with Igor Jesus as his central figurehead for the time being.

The Brazilian should comprise one-quarter of an unchanged forward line alongside Omari Hutchinson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who along with Sangare slaughtered Spurs with a brace and assist last weekend.

The latter is one of two midfield absentees for the visitors alongside the injured Ryan Yates (thigh), so Douglas Luiz and Elliot Anderson ought to form the double pivot as part of an unchanged back four.

Sels for John Victor should be the second and only other change that Dyche makes for Monday night, when Ola Aina (thigh) will also watch on from the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this match