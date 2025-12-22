Manchester United injury news as Ruben Amorim declares "we will see" in Bruno Fernandes update after Aston Villa

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Dec 2025 00:02 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 07:41

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has revealed that Bruno Fernandes has suffered a muscle injury and is likely to miss a number of games.

The Red Devils travelled to play Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League on Sunday, but they left Villa Park with no points after losing 2-1.

While the defeat would have been punishment enough, captain Fernandes was also forced to withdraw at half time due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Amorim hoped for a positive outcome, but accepted the likelihood that the midfielder will miss a period, saying: "It's a soft tissue [injury], I think he's going to lose some games, I don't know for sure.

"Let's see. I don't know. I don't want to talk about matters you can't control. He is a guy who is always fit, so he might recover quite well. I think Kobbie Mainoo is out, Bruno is out. We will see. No excuses, we need to win the next game."

Fernandes has started all of United's 17 Premier League games this term, and his absence will be a significant blow to the Red Devils.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Manchester United January transfer window targets: What Amorim needs

Though Fernandes has at times struggled in midfield from a defensive perspective, he has still managed to score five goals and register seven assists in the league, and his impact in the final third will be missed.

Signing a midfielder should have been seen as a priority prior to his injury, but it is difficult to see United winning the race for a spot in the top four without signing a progressive passer.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton may be among the best options on the market, though Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson is also an excellent passer but could offer greater defensive coverage.

United have also been linked with forward Antoine Semenyo, though they will have to fend off interest from a number of top-flight clubs if they are to bring the winger to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United's midfield: A crisis waiting to happen?

Many fans have highlighted midfield as an area of weakness this season, and it could be argued that the middle of the pitch could soon be in a crisis.

Fernandes is 31 and cannot be expected to consistently perform at a high level into his thirties, while Casemiro's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and a replacement must be signed.

There were hopes that youngster Mainoo would manage to establish himself as a first-team star under Amorim, but the pair's relationship appears to have soured, with an exit in January strongly rumoured.

Manuel Ugarte is also yet to show he has what it takes to marshal the middle of the pitch, and it would not be surprising if the Red Devils brought in a number of midfielders over the next two transfer windows to address that area.