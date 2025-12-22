Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Raul Jimenez proves to be the hero from the spot once again

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 22:04 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 23:21

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the match as Fulham recorded a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Monday night's Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's side were awarded a penalty after Douglas Luiz had fouled Kevin, and Jimenez dispatched his spot kick to score what proved to be the only goal of the contest.

Fulham have risen into 13th spot in the Premier League table, boasting 23 points from their first 17 matches, while Forest stay 17th, five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Focus Images

Well, this is not a Premier League match that will live long in the memory.

It was not a classic, and that is being kind, but it was an important win for Fulham, with Silva's side triumphing for the fifth time at home in the Premier League this season.

Forest did their best to force a late leveller, but it was not to be for Sean Dyche's side, with their star players, including England international Elliot Anderson, having a difficult night.

The celebrations at the final whistle were telling, with Silva breathing a sigh of relief, as this was an important win, with the London club moving 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Fulham are actually now just three points behind seventh-placed Manchester United, having won their last two in England's top flight.

FULHAM VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Raul Jimenez goal vs. Forest (45th min+4, Fulham 1-0 Forest)

Raúl Jiménez sends John Victor the wrong way to give Fulham the lead from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/8Y6TANQc73 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2025

Fulham take the lead in the closing stages of the first period, with Jimenez converting from the penalty spot - Forest midfielder Luiz was the guilty party, fouling Kevin inside the box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEVIN

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Kevin was the star of the show for Fulham on Monday night, with the attacker putting in an excellent performance to help his side claim all three points.

The 22-year-old was the player fouled in the penalty incident, while he managed three successful dribbles, won two aerial duels and made three tackles in an all-action performance.

BEST STAT

11/11 - Fulham's Raúl Jiménez has the joint-best 100% penalty conversion rate in Premier League history (11/11) along with Yaya Touré. Flawless. pic.twitter.com/5C1LGcz0Yd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2025

FULHAM VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 49%-51% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Fulham 11-12 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Fulham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Fulham 1-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Fulham 5-9 Nottingham Forest

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will stay in London for their next match, with Silva's side facing a trip to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon to tackle West Ham United.

Forest, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat at Craven Cottage when they welcome title hopefuls Manchester City to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.